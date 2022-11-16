6 Pakistani police personnel killed in shooting

Police personnel stand outside the tehsil headquarter hospital where martyrs’ bodies were taken after a police mobile patrol came under attack in Lakki Marwat on Wednesday morning. Photo: DawnNewsTV

Six police personnel, including an assistant sub-inspector and the driver, have been killed after a police mobile patrol came under gunfire at Lakki Marwat on Wednesday (16 November), Dawn reported, citing state-run Radio Pakistan.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan sought a report from the provincial police chief over the incident.

In a statement, CM Mahmood Khan said the incident was "very unfortunate" and the "sacrifice of the martyrs will not be in vain".

Later, a statement from the KP police's public relations office said the province's inspector general (IG), Moazzam Jah Ansari, had taken strict notice of the "targeted killing" in Lakki Marwat.

The statement said the IG made an emergency visit to Lakki Marwat after the incident and paid tributes to the martyrs for their courage and bravery.

"Cowardly acts" by miscreants could not bring down police's morale, the statement quoted the IG as saying, adding that he had directed relevant authorities to immediately arrest the culprits.

He vowed to continue the fight against terrorists until the last of them was eliminated.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also strongly condemned the incident. In a statement, he said "terrorists are the enemies of Pakistan and every possible step will be taken to safeguard the country".