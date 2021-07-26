6 cops killed in India's Assam state as border violence with Mizoram escalates

TBS Report
26 July, 2021, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 26 July, 2021, 08:38 pm

6 cops killed in India's Assam state as border violence with Mizoram escalates

There were reports of firing from the border area -- which lie over Assam's Cachar district and Mizoram's Kolasib district -- and attacks on government vehicles

Picture: Collected
Picture: Collected

Six police officers from India's Assam were killed in the fresh violence that broke out today at the disputed Assam-Mizoram border, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said.

There were reports of firing from the border area -- which lie over Assam's Cachar district and Mizoram's Kolasib district -- and attacks on government vehicles, reports the NDTV.

The violence took place two days after Indian Home Minister Amit Shah met all Chief Ministers of the northeast at Shillong.

Amit Shah has dialled Chief Ministers of both states and asked them to resolve the border issue, reported news agency ANI quoting sources.

The Chief Ministers of the two states had clashed on Twitter, and tagged Shah in their posts.

Tweeting a video of the violence where people armed with sticks can be seen, Chief Minister Zoramthanga sought Amit Shah's intervention, saying it "needs to be stopped right now."

