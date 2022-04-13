57% of Pakistanis supported Imran Khan’s ouster, poll shows

No Pakistan prime minister has been able to complete the full term and if Khan resigned, he would have joined the long list. Picture: Collected

A majority of Pakistanis are happy that former Prime Minister Imran Khan was ousted in a no-confidence vote in parliament, a new survey showed.

Some 57% of people in the South Asian nation reported they were "happy" about Khan's exit, while 43% were "angry" about the development, according to a poll conducted by Gallup Pakistan hours after the vote that took place just after midnight Sunday. The survey was conducted over phone using random digit dialing with over 1000 men and women in over 100 districts, reportsBloomberg.

Of those who said the former cricket star's departure was a positive development, "most complain his government was unable to sort out the inflation," the poll added in its comments. "For those who are unhappy, the highest reason stated was that former Prime Minister Imran Khan was an honest person."

Khan was criticized for mismanaging the economy as inflation soared and foreign exchange reserves dipped putting pressure on the rupee that fell to a record low against the UsS dollar this month.

Since his departed from office, Khan has drawn large crowds of his supporters across the country to protest what he has described as "foreign regime change, " accusing the opposition, which was united to bring about his loss in parliament, of conspiring with the U.S. The opposition and the Biden administration have both denied the charge.

Khan is pressing for immediate elections.

Shehbaz Sharif, the brother of former three-time premier Nawaz Sharif and the president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, replaced Khan as the prime minister.