5.4-magnitude earthquake in Jammu and Kashmir; tremors felt in Delhi, other cities

South Asia

Hindustan Times
13 June, 2023, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 13 June, 2023, 03:18 pm

Related News

5.4-magnitude earthquake in Jammu and Kashmir; tremors felt in Delhi, other cities

Hindustan Times
13 June, 2023, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 13 June, 2023, 03:18 pm
5.4-magnitude earthquake in Jammu and Kashmir; tremors felt in Delhi, other cities

Earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR and many parts of north India on Tuesday afternoon. The earthquake of magnitude 5.4 occurred 30km southeast of Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.

The quake was at a depth of 60 km (37.28 miles) and the epicentre of the quake was at a distance of 99 km north of Pathankot in Punjab, the EMSC said.

The quake was felt around 1:30pm. There have been no reports of damage to property and loss of lives so far.

Earlier on Tuesday, an earthquake of magnitude 3.7 jolted Myanmar, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

The NCS said the earthquake occurred in Myanmar on Tuesday at 2:53 am (IST) and at a depth of 10 kilometres. NCS tweeted, "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.7, Occurred on 13-06-2023, 02:53:06 IST, Lat: 26.31 & Long: 95.20, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Myanmar."

Earlier on May 31, an earthquake of magnitude 5.7 hit Myanmar, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 on the Richter scale hit Doda, J&K at 1:33 pm this afternoon.

'It was scary'

"The earthquake scared school children. People in shops rushed out. It was scary. This was more intense than the tremors last week..." a local in Srinagar told news agency ANI.

5.6-magnitude earthquake jolts parts of Pakistan

A moderate 5.6-magnitude earthquake jolted parts of Pakistan, including the country's capital Islamabad, spreading panic and forcing people to run out of their homes.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the earthquake was felt at 1:04 pm local, with its depth at 10 kilometres, Geo News reported.

The quake's epicentre was eastern Kashmir, the PMD said, with its longitude at 75.97 E and latitude at 33.32 N.

Tremors were felt in Lahore, Islamabad, and Peshawar, prompting people to rush out of their offices and homes. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage to property.

In Punjab, the tremors were felt in Shakar Garh, Chichawatni, Sialkot, Mandi Bahauddin, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Hafizabad, and Zafarwal. The quake hit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Abbottabad, Swabi, and Swat areas.

Meanwhile, in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, the tremors were felt in Bagh, DhirKot, and Muzaffarabad areas. Pakistan often witnesses earthquakes of varying magnitudes.

 

Top News / World+Biz

Earthquake / India / Jammu and Kashmir / Delhi

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Your best options for functional and durable kitchen taps

2h | Habitat
Caption: Accent furniture pieces like lounge chairs accentuate soft furnishings, enhancing the vibe of summer.

Interior design tips: Summer decor ideas for home makeover

2h | Habitat
Currently, Shofik supplies three to 3.5 tonnes of rice every month and the demand is growing. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Electric husking pedal: One small innovation, one big business for SOA Bangladesh

2h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

'Solitary confinement of animals is the same as solitary confinement of humans'

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Want to buy gifts for doctors? Go to Nilkhet footpath

Want to buy gifts for doctors? Go to Nilkhet footpath

39m | TBS Stories
Ukraine won’t give detail, Zelensky

Ukraine won’t give detail, Zelensky

21h | TBS World
Why are people afraid to go switch job?

Why are people afraid to go switch job?

1d | TBS Stories
Kalapahar and Kalamanik are the attractions of Qurbani Eid in Munshiganj

Kalapahar and Kalamanik are the attractions of Qurbani Eid in Munshiganj

2d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

2
Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital
Banking

Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital

3
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country

4
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

5
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni

6
Illustration: TBS
Economy

'E-com potential still untapped, needs more investments'