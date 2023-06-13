5.4-magnitude earthquake in Jammu and Kashmir; tremors felt in Delhi, other cities

Earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR and many parts of north India on Tuesday afternoon. The earthquake of magnitude 5.4 occurred 30km southeast of Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.

The quake was at a depth of 60 km (37.28 miles) and the epicentre of the quake was at a distance of 99 km north of Pathankot in Punjab, the EMSC said.

The quake was felt around 1:30pm. There have been no reports of damage to property and loss of lives so far.

Earlier on Tuesday, an earthquake of magnitude 3.7 jolted Myanmar, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

The NCS said the earthquake occurred in Myanmar on Tuesday at 2:53 am (IST) and at a depth of 10 kilometres. NCS tweeted, "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.7, Occurred on 13-06-2023, 02:53:06 IST, Lat: 26.31 & Long: 95.20, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Myanmar."

Earlier on May 31, an earthquake of magnitude 5.7 hit Myanmar, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 on the Richter scale hit Doda, J&K at 1:33 pm this afternoon.

'It was scary'

"The earthquake scared school children. People in shops rushed out. It was scary. This was more intense than the tremors last week..." a local in Srinagar told news agency ANI.

5.6-magnitude earthquake jolts parts of Pakistan

A moderate 5.6-magnitude earthquake jolted parts of Pakistan, including the country's capital Islamabad, spreading panic and forcing people to run out of their homes.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the earthquake was felt at 1:04 pm local, with its depth at 10 kilometres, Geo News reported.

The quake's epicentre was eastern Kashmir, the PMD said, with its longitude at 75.97 E and latitude at 33.32 N.

Tremors were felt in Lahore, Islamabad, and Peshawar, prompting people to rush out of their offices and homes. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage to property.