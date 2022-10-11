5.1 magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan's Fayzabad

South Asia

Hindustan Times
11 October, 2022, 11:45 am
Last modified: 11 October, 2022, 11:50 am

Related News

5.1 magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan's Fayzabad

Hindustan Times
11 October, 2022, 11:45 am
Last modified: 11 October, 2022, 11:50 am
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 hit Fayzabad, Afghanistan on Tuesday morning, the National Center for Seismology said.

The earthquake struck 89 kilometre east of Fayzabad and had a depth of 112 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:5.1, Occurred on 11-10-2022, 04:53:06 IST, Lat: 36.91 & Long: 71.53, Depth: 112 Km, Location: 89km ESE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan," the National Center for Seismology tweeted.

This quake follows June 22 earthquake that struck south-eastern Afghanistan, leading to wide-scale destruction across already vulnerable districts in Paktika, Paktya and Khost provinces.

A second 5.1 magnitude earthquake occurred on July 18, with an epicentre in Spera district, only 3 km from the epicentre of the June 22 earthquake.

In addition to the loss of life and devastating injury, the earthquake resulted in the destruction of critical infrastructure -- including homes, health facilities, schools and water networks -- leaving thousands vulnerable to further harm.

The multi-sectoral Emergency Earthquake Appeal estimates that approximately 362,000 people live in high-intensity impact areas, while needs assessments conducted to date indicate that over 100,000 people have been directly affected, according to UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

A total of $110.3 million is urgently required to frontload life-saving response activities for an initial period of three months (July-September), with priority given to the most affected districts in the provinces of Paktika and Khost.

As of July 28, approximately $44 million has been pledged for the response. "The information presented in the dashboard is based on best available confirmed data and will adjust as further verified assessment and response information is received," OCHA said.

Top News / World+Biz

Earthquake / Afghanistan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

The ways to reinvent climate change adaptation in Bangladesh and beyond

1h | Thoughts
Illustration: TBS

‘Central Bank leaders do not exercise their power’

2h | Panorama
The back part of this picturesque farmhouse features open porches facing farmlands and a pond that was cleverly merged into a part of the house. Photo: Asif Salman

Shikor: Interpreting tradition in modern architectural language

2h | Habitat
Eyamin Sajid. Sketch: TBS

What we can learn from how Russia controls radiation at its largest nuclear plant

3h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

How long will load-shedding continue?

How long will load-shedding continue?

4h | Videos
Requirements for hosting FIFA World Cup

Requirements for hosting FIFA World Cup

16h | Videos
North Korea test fires 7 ballistic missiles in a week

North Korea test fires 7 ballistic missiles in a week

17h | Videos
Nora Fatehi dances to the World Cup theme song

Nora Fatehi dances to the World Cup theme song

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
A cityscape shows the power outage over the Hatirjheel Area in the capital following a failure in the national grid which caused blackouts for over four hours in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet on Tuesday. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Parts of country plunge into the long dark over 'technical glitch'

2
MySky superyacht linked to Russia&#039;s Igor Kesaev is seen in the waters of the waters of the Indian Ocean near Male, Maldives, March 4, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
World+Biz

What recession? The global superyacht industry is booming

3
Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs
Aviation

Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

4
Infographic: TBS
Economy

Freight rates drop 50% as global trade slows

5
Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back
Sports

Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back

6
OPPO launches F21s Pro
Smartphones

OPPO launches F21s Pro