5 Indian cities named in 'Best Food Cities in the World'

Taste Atlas, an online guide focused on experiential travel, recently released the list of "Best Food Cities in the World"

Photo: Hindustan Times
Photo: Hindustan Times

Local cuisine serves as a captivating storyteller, whispering the intricate tale of a city's past, present, and future. Each dish embodies the essence of regional customs, showcasing a tapestry of flavours and culinary traditions that have flourished over time. 

Whether found in bustling markets or revered dining establishments, local cuisine epitomises a community's collective memory, honouring its heritage and the amalgamation of diverse influences.

Given the importance of local food, Taste Atlas, an online guide focused on experiential travel, recently released the list of "Best Food Cities in the World", in which five Indian cities – Mumbai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai, and Lucknow – have been listed under the top 100, reports The Times of India.

The two Indian cities that have made it to the top 50 are Mumbai and Hyderabad, ranking 35th and 39th, respectively. While Delhi bagged the 56th spot, Chennai and Lucknow came in at 65th and 92nd. 

While Delhi and Mumbai are popular for their variety of chaats, Hyderabad is known for its Biryani and Chennai for its delectable Dosa and Idli. Lucknow is famous for its sumptuous Mughlai cuisine, including Kebabs and Biryani.

Topping the list is Rome (Italy), which is known for its flavourful and hearty dishes with fresh ingredients. Bologna and Naples are the two Italian cities that bagged the 2nd and 3rd rank, respectively. All three Italian cities are known for their pasta, pizza and cheese-based dishes. 

The other cities that made it to the top 10 were - Vienna (Austria), Tokyo (Japan), Osaka (Japan), Hong Kong (China), Turin (Italy), Gaziantep (Turkey), Bandung (Indonesia), Poznan (Poland), San Francisco (United States of America), Geneva (Switzerland), Makati (Philippines) and more.

