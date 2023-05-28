40 suspected militants shot dead by security forces: Manipur chief minister

South Asia

Hindustan Times
28 May, 2023, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2023, 09:25 pm

Related News

40 suspected militants shot dead by security forces: Manipur chief minister

Hindustan Times
28 May, 2023, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2023, 09:25 pm
Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh. Photo: Facebook
Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh. Photo: Facebook

At least 40 armed terrorists suspected to be from Kuki militant groups have been killed in violent-hit Manipur in a massive crackdown by state police and security forces in the past 3-4 days, Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh said in Imphal on Sunday.

According to state government officials, operations against the armed militants are still ongoing, and the casualty figures could increase.

Fresh violence broke out with reports of firing and arson. Four civilians and one para-military personnel have been killed in fresh violence at several places since Saturday night, officials stated.

"State police have been conducting operations in vulnerable areas. In retaliatory and defensive operations against these terrorist groups who are using sophisticated arms against the civilian population, around 40 terrorists have been killed in different areas and a few arrested by the security forces," Singh said.

The CM stated that the fresh violence is not between two communities but between armed terrorists trying to disintegrate Manipur.

He said the crackdown was against Kuki militant groups who had signed a suspension of operations (SoO) agreement with the Centre and the state government in August 2008.

The agreement was signed with 25 Kuki militant groups – 17 of them are under the umbrella group Kuki National Organisation and eight under the United Peoples' Front. As per the agreement, the cadres of these groups were to be confined to designated camps and their arms were kept locked.

There have been allegations by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government that militants belonging to the SoO groups could be involved in spreading violence in Manipur. On the other hand, Kuki groups have blamed two radical groups, Arambai Tenggol and Meitei Leepun of the Meitei community for the attacks.

Ethnic clashes, which began on 3 May between Kuki and Meitei communities were triggered after the former opposed granting of scheduled tribe (ST) status to the former Manipur's dominant community comprising 53% of the population. The violent clashes have so far left 74 dead, nearly 300 injured and displaced more than 30,000. Curfew has been clamped in most parts of the northeastern state, with partial relaxations, and all internet services shut down for the past 25 days.

Kuki groups have denounced CM Singh's claims that militants from their community were involved in fresh clashes and alleged that the crackdown was another attempt to target their community. HT is yet to get reactions from Kuki outfits on the CM's latest statements.

The crackdown and operations against armed militants have taken place ahead of union home minister Amit Shah's visit to the state on 29 May. During his three-day trip, Shah is slated to hold parleys with different stakeholders and find a way to end the present spate of ethnic violence in the northeastern state.

On Sunday, CM Singh appealed to the civilians of all communities against coming out on the roads so that there's no disruption in the movement of commandos and security forces. Singh also said that he has given a free hand to the state police to act against anyone indulging in violence.

"The spurt in violent attacks on civilian houses in peripheral areas of Imphal Valley in the past one or two days which seemed well-planned is strongly condemnable. Those trying to break the state and disrupt peaceful coexistence are enemies of all the 34 communities residing together in Manipur," said Singh.

"This is a challenge to the state and its integrity. The government will not allow disintegration of Manipur, protect the state's integrity and uproot these armed terrorists from the State," added Singh.

A senior Manipur government official told HT over the phone that fresh clashes have taken place at several places surrounding Imphal Valley between armed militants and security forces on Sunday. The militants are stated to be heavily armed with automatic assault rifles and machine guns.

"The clashes took place after the army and para-military forces started operations to take back arms and restore normalcy. Some militants targeted Sekmai, which is on the outskirts of Imphal, forcing residents to flee," said the official on condition of anonymity.

Officials informed that fresh clashes broke out in the early hours of the morning at several places in different districts surrounding the Imphal Valley in which the house of BJP MLA Khwairakpam Raghumani Singh at Uripok in Imphal West was vandalised and his two vehicles set ablaze.

The clashes are reported to have taken place in Kakching, Churachandpur, Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur and Kangpokpi, they said.

Due to the fresh violence, curfew hours in both Imphal West and Imphal East districts, which were earlier relaxed from 5am to 4pm, were shortened to 11:30am. In Bishnupur, relaxation in curfew from 5am to 2pm was shortened to 12pm on Sunday.

Around 135 columns of the Indian Army and Assam Rifles, comprising over 10,000 personnel, have been deployed in the violence-hit northeastern state to maintain law and order situation.

Disclaimer: The original headline has been modified.

Top News / World+Biz

militant / Manipur / Encounters

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Unwinding poolside, she revels in self-care, her flawless complexion glowing under the gentle sun. Photo: Rony Rezaul. Model: Tangia Zaman Methila

Dive into Summer Style: Get Ready to Sizzle by the Pool

10h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

'Cybercriminals are creating new ways of hacking'

12h | Panorama
Under SmartMek’s package, farmers can have access to large agricultural machines such as combined harvesters. Photo: TBS

SmartMek: Providing digitised services to the farmers through smart cards

13h | Panorama
Illustration: Bloomberg

AI will supercharge productivity. Will workers benefit?

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Turks are voting in presidential run-off

Turks are voting in presidential run-off

5h | TBS World
Temperature will surpass 1.5 degree by 2027

Temperature will surpass 1.5 degree by 2027

12h | TBS World
Dubai’s gigantic moon shaped mega resort

Dubai’s gigantic moon shaped mega resort

1d | TBS World
In an interview given to TBS Lt. Col. Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury

In an interview given to TBS Lt. Col. Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury

3d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
End of zero tax!
NBR

End of zero tax!

2
Photo: TBS
Energy

Wind power feeds national grid for first time Friday

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Private helicopter service launched in Ctg

4
Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars
Bangladesh

Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars

5
Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss
Economy

Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss

6
Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget
Budget

Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget