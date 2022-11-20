4 people killed by unidentified attackers in Pakistan's Kharan town

Representational Image. Picture: Collected
Representational Image. Picture: Collected

Four people were killed and one was injured after unknown armed attackers opened fire in Pakistan's Kharan on Friday.

Armed men barged into a house in Sherozai mouza area and opened indiscriminate firing on residents who were asleep, Dawn reported, citing Kharan police.

The dead and injured were taken to the divisional headquarters hospital, the police said, adding that the assailants fled from the scene.

The reasons behind the incident could not be ascertained immediately, though it appeared to be a case of targeted killing, police added.

