3 killed in India's Manipur; father-son duo gunned down in their sleep

Women holding placards as they welcome Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the violence-hit Manipur, on Friday last week. (ANI Photo)(ANI)

At least three people died in fresh violence in Manipur's Bishnupur district late Friday night, according to multiple news reports. The deceased include a father-son duo who were gunned down in their sleep and later slashed with swords by militants, reported news agency PTI. The incident occurred in Kwakta town of Bishnupur district.

"The three used to stay in a relief camp but had moved to their residences in Kwakta on Friday after the situation had improved," PTI quoted police as saying.

Soon after the incident, a mob gathered in the town and wanted to head towards Churachandpur but was stopped by security personnel, police said.

"Heavy exchange of fire between state forces and militants was going on at nearby Phougakchao and in the vicinity of Kwakta," they said.