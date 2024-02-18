3 killed in attack in NW Pakistan

Three people including a policeman were killed when some unknown miscreants opened fire at their vehicle in Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday night, police sources said.

The incident happened in Malakand district of the province where the cop, who was a member of the security team of the province's caretaker chief minister, was killed along with his two relatives, the sources added.

Two children of the family were also injured in the gun attack and have been shifted to a nearby hospital, the sources said. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet. The area had been cordoned off for investigation.

According to an initial investigation by the police, the attack has been declared as an incident of target killing as the deceased did not have any personal enmity with anyone in the area, the sources added.