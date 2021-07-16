3 dead as 30 people fall into well in India's Madhya Pradesh state

South Asia

TBS Report
16 July, 2021, 09:25 am
Last modified: 16 July, 2021, 09:29 am

Related News

3 dead as 30 people fall into well in India's Madhya Pradesh state

Speaking on the incident, Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan said that the rescue operation is on and he is in touch with the concerned officials

TBS Report
16 July, 2021, 09:25 am
Last modified: 16 July, 2021, 09:29 am
Picture: Collected
Picture: Collected

At least three people have died after they fell into a well in India's  Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district on Thursday, the police said.

Thirty people reportedly fell into the well when the villagers were trying to rescue a boy who had fallen in the well earlier, reports the NDTV.

As per officials, the roof of the well collapsed due to the weight of people who were trying to rescue the boy.

The incident took place at Ganj Basoda, about 50 kilometres from the district headquarters.

Later, 19 people were rescued, while 10 were said to be still trapped inside. Those rescued have minor injuries. Five people have been admitted to the hospital.

Speaking on the incident, Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan said that the rescue operation is on and he is in touch with the concerned officials.

"I am constantly in touch with the administration at the site of the incident and am continuously monitoring the rescue operations. As the representative of the state government, Vidisha's in-charge minister Vishwas Sarang was present at the spot throughout the night. Under his supervision the rescue teams are engaged in rescuing the trapped people," he said.

"The National Disaster Management Force and State Disaster Management Force have been pressed into action. Inspector General, Zone, and other senior officials have also reached the spot. I am in touch with the concerned officials," Chouhan told the media.

The Chief Minister has also ordered a high-level inquiry and instructed the officials to ensure the best possible medical treatment for the victims.

Chouhan also announced a compensation of R5 lakh each to the family of the victims. Those injured will be given ₹ 50,000 and provided free treatment facility, he said.

Top News / World+Biz

India

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Stories: Kishwar the MasterChef

TBS Stories: Kishwar the MasterChef

1d | Videos
TBS Stories: From student to entrepreneur

TBS Stories: From student to entrepreneur

1d | Videos
TBS Wellbeing Ep-4: What to do in case of heartburns?

TBS Wellbeing Ep-4: What to do in case of heartburns?

1d | Videos
From Dhaka to San Francisco: Tech Academy’s video game-modelled classrooms go global

From Dhaka to San Francisco: Tech Academy’s video game-modelled classrooms go global

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
BGMEA to urge govt to keep factories open from 31 July
RMG

BGMEA to urge govt to keep factories open from 31 July

2
Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit
Glitz

Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit

3
How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru
Pursuit

How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru

4
Workers at an RMG factory. File Photo: Mumit M.
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

All factories to remain closed for 14 days from 23 July

5
Online Shopping Mall - E-valy Limited
Corporates

Brands refuse to accept Evaly’s gift vouchers

6
How a bank operates in the highest disorder
Banking

How a bank operates in the highest disorder