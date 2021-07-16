3 dead as 30 people fall into well in India's Madhya Pradesh state

At least three people have died after they fell into a well in India's Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district on Thursday, the police said.

Thirty people reportedly fell into the well when the villagers were trying to rescue a boy who had fallen in the well earlier, reports the NDTV.

As per officials, the roof of the well collapsed due to the weight of people who were trying to rescue the boy.

The incident took place at Ganj Basoda, about 50 kilometres from the district headquarters.

Later, 19 people were rescued, while 10 were said to be still trapped inside. Those rescued have minor injuries. Five people have been admitted to the hospital.

Speaking on the incident, Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan said that the rescue operation is on and he is in touch with the concerned officials.

"I am constantly in touch with the administration at the site of the incident and am continuously monitoring the rescue operations. As the representative of the state government, Vidisha's in-charge minister Vishwas Sarang was present at the spot throughout the night. Under his supervision the rescue teams are engaged in rescuing the trapped people," he said.

"The National Disaster Management Force and State Disaster Management Force have been pressed into action. Inspector General, Zone, and other senior officials have also reached the spot. I am in touch with the concerned officials," Chouhan told the media.

The Chief Minister has also ordered a high-level inquiry and instructed the officials to ensure the best possible medical treatment for the victims.

Chouhan also announced a compensation of R5 lakh each to the family of the victims. Those injured will be given ₹ 50,000 and provided free treatment facility, he said.