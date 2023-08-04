250 shanties demolished in Haryana's Nuh after communal violence

250 shanties demolished in Haryana's Nuh after communal violence

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Indian local administration in Nuh demolished about 250 shanties of those named in the recent communal violence in the Muslim-majority district of Haryana, claiming they were illegal. According to multiple news reports, police said the shanties belonged to illegal immigrants from Bangladesh and were used to orchestrate stone pelting on the religious process that led to communal flare-ups in the region, including neighbouring Gurugram in the national capital region.

Most of the miscreants who pelted stones and attacked shops were from the settlement, reported The Tribune quoting police sources. The administration has planned to carry out similar demolition drives at other places where mobs attacked the procession carried by the right-wing outfit Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), as per the report.

Narender Birjaniya, OSD to ADGP (Law) Mamta Singh, said, "We have carried out demolitions and principally, these structures were illegal. You cannot have an illegal structure and use it to hamper law and order."

A mosque was set on fire and a short circuit apparently triggered a blaze in another in Haryana's Nuh district, while two brothers belonging to the Muslim community were allegedly beaten up in Gurugram by a group of about 30 people on Wednesday, police said.

Authorities in Nuh and Gurugram said no fresh cases of violence were reported on Thursday, asserting that the situation is under control.

Meanwhile, Nuh Superintendent of Police Varun Singla, who was on leave when the communal clashes broke out in the district, has been transferred, an official order said on Friday.

Singla has been made the superintendent of police, Bhiwani, it said.

Narendra Bijarniya, who was holding the additional charge in Singla's absence, will be the new SP of Nuh, according to a government order issued on August 3 by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) T V S N Prasad.

Comments

