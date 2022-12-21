25 militants killed in Pakistan army raid on detention centre; one hostage dies

South Asia

Reuters
21 December, 2022, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2022, 03:37 pm

Related News

25 militants killed in Pakistan army raid on detention centre; one hostage dies

Reuters
21 December, 2022, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2022, 03:37 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Pakistan's security forces killed 25 of 35 Islamist militants holed up in a counter-terrorism centre in the northwestern city of Bannu, while one hostage and two commandos died in the operation to retake the compound, the army said.

Militants being held at the centre took control of the compound on Sunday after overpowering their interrogators and taking their weapons, leading to a two day siege and ultimately army commandoes storming the compound on Tuesday.

"Resurgence in terrorism poses a renewed threat to our national security," Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said in a tweet, adding, "Our valiant security forces are fully capable of dealing with this threat."

Army spokesman Major General Ahmed Sharif speaking to local TV channel Geo News late on Tuesday said seven of the 35 holed up militants surrendered, and another three who tried to escape were arrested. One hostage, a security official, died during the raid, he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said all of the militants had been killed and all hostages rescued, but later clarified that the army would provide the final figures and details of the operation.

The army spokesman's comments provided the first detailed official account of the standoff, in which two security personnel were killed when the militants first took over the compound, and two commandoes killed in the ensuing raid.

He said one militant was able to first overpower his interrogator with a brick and seize his weapon. Later other militants at the centre broke into a storeroom where confiscated weapons had been stored.

"We tried very hard to get them (militants) to surrender unconditionally. They weren't ready," Sharif said, adding that they wanted safe passage to Afghanistan, which was rejected by authorities.

STANDOFF

After talks failed to resolve a two-day standoff, army commandos stormed the centre on Tuesday. Ten soldiers, including three officers, were also wounded.

Sharif described the raid being a fierce firefight. Earlier, residents said they heard explosions coming from the vicinity of the centre on Tuesday as helicopters hovered overhead.

The militants mostly belonged to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), an umbrella group of Sunni Islamist and sectarian groups that associates itself with the Afghan Taliban.

The TTP emerged to fight the Pakistani state and enforce its own harsh brand of Islam in the years after US-led allied forces intervened in neighbouring Afghanistan to oust its ruling Taliban in 2001 and drive them over the border into Pakistan.

The TTP has ramped up attacks in recent weeks since announcing the end of an Afghan Taliban-brokered ceasefire with the Islamabad last month.

The TTP initially confirmed the militants' demand to be given passage to Afghanistan, but later said Pakistan's former tribal regions were also safe for the militants to flee to.

World+Biz

Pakistan / Militants / Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Foreign Minister of Argentina Santiago Cafiero with Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Abdul Momen. Photo: Collected

Vamos la Amistad Argentina-Bangladesh: From sports diplomacy to state-level relationship

5h | Panorama
HONDA BRV: Great looking, practical and luxurious

HONDA BRV: Great looking, practical and luxurious

5h | Wheels
Sketch: TBS

Amazon is ubiquitous, but it isn't invincible anymore

4h | Panorama
Hot engines and a chilly winter night ride

Hot engines and a chilly winter night ride

6h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Govt slashes GDP growth target to 6.5% for FY23

Govt slashes GDP growth target to 6.5% for FY23

23m | TBS Insight
75% of the toys in Chawkbazar are locally made

75% of the toys in Chawkbazar are locally made

33m | TBS Stories
Despite winning FIFA, Argentina couldn't reach the top

Despite winning FIFA, Argentina couldn't reach the top

6h | TBS SPORTS
How is Kajol's 'Salaam Venky'?

How is Kajol's 'Salaam Venky'?

19h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Japanese tech to raise Dhaka airport's ground handling capacity

2
Photo: Reuters
FIFA World Cup 2022

Champions Argentina dominate individual awards in FIFA World Cup 2022

3
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Messi wins! Argentina win! Mbappe hat-trick in vain

4
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Mandatory savings scheme with special benefits for remitters on cards

5
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

Is the Duolingo English Test a good substitute for IELTS?

6
Fardin Noor Parash. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Both DB, RAB now claim Fardin died by suicide