25 killed, 145 injured in rain-related incidents in NW Pakistan

BSS/AFP
11 June, 2023, 11:45 am
Last modified: 11 June, 2023, 11:51 am

Flooding in Sindh province, Pakistan, in August.Photographer: Asim Hafeez/Bloomberg
Flooding in Sindh province, Pakistan, in August.Photographer: Asim Hafeez/Bloomberg

At least 25 people have been killed and 145 others injured in different rain-related incidents in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) of KP said.

 According to the reports, 15 people lost their lives and 100 others were injured in Bannu district of the province, the local authorities reported on Saturday night, adding that 68 houses were damaged.

 Five people were reported to be killed and 42 injured in Lakki Marwat district of the province, said the PDMA.

 In Karak district, four people were killed and another injured, the authorities said, adding that one person was killed and two others suffered injuries in Dera Ismail Khan district of KP.

 The total deceased in the province included 17 males, one female and seven children, according to the PDMA.

 Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has expressed sorrow and grief on the loss of lives and conveyed his condolences to the families of the deceased, the Prime Minister's Office said on Saturday night.

 Sharif directed the country's National Disaster Management Authority and the local authorities of KP to carry out relief work in the affected areas.

