246 Bangladeshis among 821 foreigners deported from India in 2021

South Asia

TBS Report
08 November, 2022, 09:05 am
Last modified: 08 November, 2022, 09:26 am

Related News

246 Bangladeshis among 821 foreigners deported from India in 2021

TBS Report
08 November, 2022, 09:05 am
Last modified: 08 November, 2022, 09:26 am
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Foreigners Regional Registration Officers (FRROs) in India has deported a total of 821 foreigners, including 246 Bangladeshis, in 2021, according to the annual report of the country's Ministry of Home Affairs.

The report, released on Monday (7 November), noted that most of the deported foreigners belonged to Nigeria (339) followed by Bangladesh and Afghanistan, Business Insider reported.  

A total of 15,24,469 foreigners visited India from 1 January 2021 to 31 December 2021.

The maximum number of foreigners who visited India during this period were from the United States of America (4,29,860) followed by those from Bangladesh (2,40,554), the United Kingdom (1,64,143), Canada (80,437), Nepal (52,544), Afghanistan (36,451), Australia (33,864), Germany (33,772), Portugal (32,064) and France (30,374). These 10 countries accounted for 74.39 per cent of the total arrival of foreigners from January to December 2021 while the rest of the countries accounted for 25.61 per cent of the total incoming traffic of foreigners.

Moreover, Pakistan nationals above 65 years of age who crossed the Attari Immigration Check Post on foot were also granted 'Visa-on-Arrival' ('VoA') for a 45-day stay with single entry subject to certain conditions.

From 1 April 2021 to 31 December 2021, a total of 2,439 Long Term Visas (LTV) have been granted by MHA for minority communities from three neighbouring countries. This includes Pakistan (2193), Afghanistan (237) and Bangladesh (9).

During the same period, 08 Pakistcivil prisoners and 15 Pakistani fishermen, who had completed their sentences, were repatriated to Pakistan. And eight Indian civil prisoners and 20 Indian fishermen have been repatriated to India.

World+Biz

India / Indian visa / Bangladesh-India

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Zia Uddin surfed through the pest-cleaning industry for a decade before opening his own company Noha Pest Control Service in 2019. Currently, there are more than 50 pest control service companies in the capital. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The surprising science and commerce of pest control

2h | Panorama
Behind the idea of creating Ananta Terraces within Dhaka lies the ambition to give its dwellers an elite address. Photo: Courtesy

Ananta Terraces: Why build a building, when you can build an entire city?

2h | Habitat
Dr Iftekharuzzaman, Executive Director, Transparency International Bangladesh

Dr Iftekharuzzaman: Our concern is whether the IMF loan conditions will promote public interest or not

5h | Panorama
WildWoven Leather Products: Tailoring wallets to your needs

WildWoven Leather Products: Tailoring wallets to your needs

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

ICRC and CRP stand by physically challenged cricketers

ICRC and CRP stand by physically challenged cricketers

15h | Videos
Padma Studio: Then and now

Padma Studio: Then and now

15h | Videos
Ukraine-Russia troops on the verge of final battle for Kherson

Ukraine-Russia troops on the verge of final battle for Kherson

17h | Videos
The story of the woman butcher of Dinajpur

The story of the woman butcher of Dinajpur

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: ICC
Sports

Kohli spotted doing 'fake fielding', Nurul says India could have been penalised 5 runs

2
5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings
Food

5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings

3
Global hospital chains investing Tk5000cr aiming medical tourists
Health

Global hospital chains investing Tk5000cr aiming medical tourists

4
How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?
Panorama

How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?

5
Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested
Crime

Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested

6
BSEC again finds Shakib’s involvement in stock manipulation
Stocks

BSEC again finds Shakib’s involvement in stock manipulation