22 Bangladeshi nationals nabbed in India's Assam for illegal entry

Around 22 Bangladeshi nationals including three minors have been nabbed in Assam of India.

They were held from the Karimganj district of the Indian state, reports The Statesman.

According to the police, they were illegally entering India without valid documents.

"21 accused were nabbed on Wednesday and one on Thursday.," said Karimganj district police.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Karimganj Partha Pratim Das informed that these accused were coming from Maharashtra and planned to return to Bangladesh via the Tripura border.

The police further informed, "Based on intelligence input, we had launched a search operation at a hotel at Badarpur area on Wednesday and nabbed 21 Bangladeshi nationals. Out of the nine are male, nine female and three are minors."

During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused entered India without valid documents, police said.

"In enquiry, they revealed that they are Bangladeshi nationals and entered India without valid documents. They came from Maharashtra via train," Karimganj ASP said.

Further investigation is on, the police officer said.