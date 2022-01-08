21 dead being stuck inside vehicles for snow in Pakistan

21 dead being stuck inside vehicles for snow in Pakistan

The area has now been declared a "disaster area", Punjab province chief minister's office said, urging people to stay away

At least 21 people have dies being trapped inside their vehicle due to heavy snowfall in northern Pakistan.

According to Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid, Around 1,000 vehicles were trapped on a highway during a blizzard, reports BBC.

Murree is a mountain resort town north of the capital Islamabad. Local media reported on Friday that tourists were getting stranded due to snow.

More than 100,000 cars had entered Murree in recent days to see the unusually heavy snowfall. This caused a huge traffic jam on roads leading in and out of the town, police told the AFP news agency.

The area has now been declared a "disaster area", Punjab province chief minister's office said, urging people to stay away.

 

