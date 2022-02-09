2-week ban on protests near schools, colleges in India's Bengaluru amid hijab row

Hindustan Times
09 February, 2022, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 09 February, 2022, 05:37 pm

Protests of uniform which parts of Karnataka saw can not be ruled out in Bengaluru and hence the restrictions are being imposed, the government order said

A Muslim student holds a placard during a protest by Muslim Students Federation (MSF) against the recent hijab ban in few of Karnataka&#039;s colleges, in New Delhi, India, February 8, 2022. Photo :Reuters
A Muslim student holds a placard during a protest by Muslim Students Federation (MSF) against the recent hijab ban in few of Karnataka's colleges, in New Delhi, India, February 8, 2022. Photo :Reuters

The Karnataka government on Wednesday banned gatherings, protests of any type within the area of a 200-metre radius from the gates of schools, PU colleges, degree colleges or other similar educational institutions in Bengaluru for two weeks.

The restrictive order comes a day after protests over hijab row turned violent with incidents of stone-pelting forcing chief minister Basavaraj Bommai to order the closure of all educational institutions for three days. The order banning protest will be implemented with immediate effect but only to Bengaluru. 

The order said it has been noticed that in certain parts of the state, in the last few days, protests and allegations have been held in connection with strict enforcement of schools/colleges uniform rules. As at some places, these protests have led to violence, disturbing public peace and order and there is a possibility of similar agitations and protests in Bengaluru city, the ban has been imposed, the order said.

"If any one considers to have been adversely affected by this order, he can file an appeal to modify or cancellation of this order to this office or the government of Karnataka respectively," the order said.

All educational institutions in the state will remain closed for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, as ordered. With Saturday, Sunday holidays, schools and colleges are to resume from Monday.

The Karnataka Cabinet met on Wednesday to discuss the unrest situation and decided to wait for the high court's verdict on the row. The high court, on the other hand, referred the issue to a larger bench.

"We (at the cabinet) discussed the Hijab row, but as the High Court is hearing the matter, we felt it is not appropriate for the cabinet to take any further decisions on the issue today. It was decided to wait for the court's verdict before taking any decision," Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy said.

 

