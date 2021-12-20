Two monkeys caught in Maharashtra in 'revenge killing' of 250 dogs

Two monkeys caught in Maharashtra in 'revenge killing' of 250 dogs

According to several reports, the dogs were killed in an act of revenge by the simians after a few dogs killed an infant monkey

Enraged monkeys have killed 250 dogs in an Indian district by dragging them to the top of buildings and trees and dropping them
Enraged monkeys have killed 250 dogs in an Indian district by dragging them to the top of buildings and trees and dropping them

Two monkeys, reportedly involved in the "revenge killing" of more than 250 dogs, have been captured by the forest department in Maharashtra's Beed, news agency ANI reported on Sunday.

"Two monkeys involved in the killing of dogs have been captured by a Nagpur forest department team in Beed," Beed forest officer Sachin Kand was quoted as saying by the news agency.

"Both the monkeys are being shifted to Nagpur to be released in a nearby forest," Kand also told ANI.

Rise of the Apes!

According to several reports, the dogs were killed in an act of revenge by the simians after a few dogs killed an infant monkey. 

Villagers have said the monkeys had been raising their children in the Lavool village.

"In the last two-three months, there have been incidents where the langurs roaming in the area would catch puppies and take them to a place with considerable height to throw them from there. At least 250 dogs have been killed so far," a villager told ANI.

The villagers then contacted Dharur's forest department after the monkeys began picking up school-going children as well.

The incident has given way to memes on social media even as the hashtag #MonkeyvsDog started trending on Twitter.

