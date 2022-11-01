2 Gujrat districts to grant citizenship to Bangladesh, Pakistan, Afghan minorities

South Asia

TBS Report
01 November, 2022, 10:15 am
Last modified: 01 November, 2022, 10:26 am

Related News

2 Gujrat districts to grant citizenship to Bangladesh, Pakistan, Afghan minorities

TBS Report
01 November, 2022, 10:15 am
Last modified: 01 November, 2022, 10:26 am
Representative Image. Photo: Hindustan Times.
Representative Image. Photo: Hindustan Times.

India has decided to grant citizenship certificates to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Christians coming from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan and currently living in two districts of Gujarat.

The Indian home ministry issued a notification allowing Mehsana and Anand districts in Gujarat to grant citizenships under the Citizenship Act, 1955 and not the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 (CAA), reports The Indian Express.

The CAA also provides for granting Indian citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Christians coming from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, but as the rules under the Act have not been framed yet, no one so far has been granted citizenship under it.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) also asked the authorities to follow all the conditions, including the application for registration as citizen of India.

In August, Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi handed over Indian citizenship certificates to 40 Pakistani Hindus at the Ahmedabad collectorate. Since 2017, 1,032 Pakistanis have been given citizenship by the district.

Top News / World+Biz

India / Citizenship / Bangladesh / Afgan / Pakistan / Minorities / Gujrat

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Agroshift supplies RMG workers with agricultural products directly from the farmers. PHOTO: Agroshift’s Facebook page

Replacing middlemen: Will Agroshift's attempts at scaling up see success?

1h | Panorama
The school is built on a 785.32 square metre area provided by Shahabuddin Foundation. Photo: Maruf Raihan

Shahabuddin School and College: Painted in earthy hues with children in mind

2h | Habitat
Illustration: TBS

How reliable is Bangladesh’s inflation data?

3h | Panorama
Timeless Time at Qrius: Transforming time into art

Timeless Time at Qrius: Transforming time into art

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

T20 World Cup: Key factors of England-New Zealand match

T20 World Cup: Key factors of England-New Zealand match

15h | Videos
Halloween stampede in Seoul

Halloween stampede in Seoul

18h | Videos
T20 World Cup: The Irish fight in vain

T20 World Cup: The Irish fight in vain

19h | Videos
Munshiganj farmers for producing saplings over vegetables for high profit

Munshiganj farmers for producing saplings over vegetables for high profit

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mirza Fakhrul’s daughter among 2 Bangladeshis nominated for 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak

3
The $1.2 billion dollar gas question
Analysis

The $1.2 billion dollar gas question

4
Lending rate cap to be lifted soon: BB tells IMF
Economy

Lending rate cap to be lifted soon: BB tells IMF

5
Railway plans big for Dhaka-Ctg freight transport
Bangladesh

Railway plans big for Dhaka-Ctg freight transport

6
Photo: Reuters
Banking

IMF pushes for declaring defaulters in 90-day past-due