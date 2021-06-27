2 elephants cross into Bangladesh through River Naf

In August last year, another elephant from Myanmar crossed the river to enter Bangladesh

Representational Image. Photo: Courtesy
Representational Image. Photo: Courtesy

Two wild elephants entered Bangladesh from Myanmar Saturday crossing the River Naf.

The members of the Elephant Response Team led by Teknaf Range Officer of Cox's Bazar South Forest Department Syed Ashiq Ahmed pushed the elephants back into the forest after hours of trying.

It is believed that the two elephants were trying to cross the River Naf from Myanmar and entered the forest area along the Teknaf border after facing a shortage of food. Seeing the curious locals, they started running back and forth along the border.

In August last year, another elephant from Myanmar crossed the river to enter Bangladesh, Ashiq said.

The elephant is a "critically endangered" species in Bangladesh, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List of Threatened Species.

Faced with shrinking forest cover and human encroachment of their corridors, wild elephants are under serious threat in southeast Bangladesh.

The construction of huge settlements on forest land and hills has also restricted their free movement.

Also, ever-increasing deforestation in the hills is leading to a crisis of food and habitat for wild animals, making the elephants venture into human settlements in search of food and attack those who try to stop them.

