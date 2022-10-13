1,800 Bangladesh civil servants to be trained at NCGG by 2025: Indian Govt

Hindustan Times
13 October, 2022, 08:55 am
Last modified: 13 October, 2022, 09:01 am

1,800 Bangladesh civil servants to be trained at NCGG by 2025: Indian Govt

The NCGG was set up in 2014 by the government of India as a top-tier institution in the country, focusing on policy reforms, training and capacity building

Prior to 2019, 1,500 civil servants of Bangladesh were trained at NCGG. Photo: Collected
Prior to 2019, 1,500 civil servants of Bangladesh were trained at NCGG. Photo: Collected

As many as 1,800 Bangladeshi civil servants will be trained by India by 2025, under the two-week 53rd Capacity Building programme in the field administration for civil servants of Bangladesh which was inaugurated on Tuesday at the National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG) at Mussoorie, in partnership with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

"Prior to 2019, 1,500 civil servants of Bangladesh were trained at NCGG. After the completion of phase-I, capacity-building of another 1,800 civil servants of Bangladesh is taken up, which is planned to be completed by 2025," the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions said in a statement.

The Bangladesh civil servants are being trained at the NCGG based on the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in February 2019 in the fifth meeting of the India-Bangladesh Joint Consultative Commission.

The NCGG is the only institute in the country to have trained 1,727 field-level officers of Bangladesh Civil Service such as assistant commissioners, Upa-Zila Nirbhai Officers/SDMs and additional deputy commissioners.

It also trained all the then active deputy commissioners of Bangladesh.

The programme was launched a decade ago and many of the trainee officers have reached levels of additional secretary and secretary in the Bangladesh government, resulting in synergy in governance between Bangladesh and India.

The National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG) was set up in 2014 by the government of India as a top-tier institution in the country, focusing on policy reforms, training and capacity building, the official statement of the ministry said.

The NCGG also works as a think tank.

The institute has undertaken the capacity building of civil servants of several foreign countries in partnership with the Ministry of External Affairs and has provided training to civil servants in 15 countries such as Bangladesh, Kenya, Tanzania, Tunisia, Seychelles, Gambia, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Laos, Vietnam, Bhutan, Myanmar and Cambodia, the ministry added.

The programme for civil servants of developing countries aims to equip them with cutting-edge knowledge, skills, and tools to deliver and design effective public policy.

The training has been found to be highly useful by the participating officers.

The Centre is sharing various initiatives taken up in the country under the programme, such as e-governance, digital India, universalisation of public services, approach to sustainable development goals, usage of Aadhar in service delivery, public grievance redressal mechanism and disaster management with special reference to the coastal region among other important areas.

During the programme, the participating officers will also be taken to see various developmental works like Delhi Metro, Smart City, Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, Central Information Commission, Election Commission of India, among others, the statement added.

 

Comments

