15 killed after flash floods, landslides in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, J&K

South Asia

Hindustan Times
20 August, 2022, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 20 August, 2022, 07:52 pm

Related News

15 killed after flash floods, landslides in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, J&K

Eight people were killed and 13 others were feared dead in incidents of flash floods and landslides triggered by heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh

Hindustan Times
20 August, 2022, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 20 August, 2022, 07:52 pm
15 killed after flash floods, landslides in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, J&amp;K

At least 15 people were killed and 13 others were feared dead in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir after heavy monsoon rains triggered flash floods and landslides in northern India.

Rescue officials were rushed to Mandi district in Himachal Pradesh where a torrent of floodwater swept away two houses and killed eight people, a government statement said.

Here are top updates on flash floods and landslides in north India:

In Himachal Pradesh, eight people were killed and 13 others were feared dead in incidents of flash floods and landslides triggered by heavy rains . Twenty-two people, who were stranded following a flash flood in the state's Hamirpur district, were evacuated safely.

Train service between Jogindernagar and Pathankot route have been suspended after the Chakki bridge in Kangra district collapsed in the morning due to heavy rains. The railway authorities had declared the bridge unsafe.

In Mandi, a girl was killed and 13 others were feared dead in a landslide and flash flood triggered by heavy rains. The body of a girl was recovered about half-a-km away from her house in Baghi Nullah on Mandi-Katola-Prashar road on Friday night, while five members of her family were washed away.

Eight members of another family are also feared buried under the debris of their house following a landslide at Kashan village in Gohar development block. However, the bodies have not been retrieved yet. Several roads in Mandi district have also been blocked following flash floods and multiple landslides.

In Uttarakhand, a series of cloudbursts hit different parts of the state killing four people while 10 went missing as rivers breached their banks and washed away bridges.

In Jammu and Kashmir's Uddhampur village, two children were killed after their mud house collapsed due to a landslide triggered due to heavy rains. The bodies of the minors identified as Arif aged 3 years and two-month-old Gani, sons of Billa Son were recovered by rescuers.

World+Biz

India / Flood / Landslide / died

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bruce W Jentleson. Sketch: TBS

Who’s winning the sanctions war?

7h | Panorama
BAO: A healthier alternative to burgers

BAO: A healthier alternative to burgers

9h | Food
Illustration: TBS

China-Bangladesh currency clearance agreement can increase trade by 'an unimaginable scale': Li Jiming, Ambassador of China

1d | Interviews
Photo: Collected

KFC says ‘Howdy’ with their scrumptious new Texas BBQ Zinger Burger

11h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Editors' Guild holds discussion on global economy and Bangladesh's challenges

Editors' Guild holds discussion on global economy and Bangladesh's challenges

1h | Videos
Brief History of GPS

Brief History of GPS

1h | Videos
Foreign minister's comment spark controversy on social media

Foreign minister's comment spark controversy on social media

1h | Videos
Bangladesh get highest 150 matches in new FTP

Bangladesh get highest 150 matches in new FTP

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
From left Afzal Karim, Murshedul Kabir and Mohammad Jahangir
Banking

Sonali, Agrani and Rupali banks get new MDs

2
Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil
Energy

Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

5 crushed to death as BRT girder falls on car in Uttara

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Bangladesh is not in a crisis situation: IMF

5
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Migration

Can Bangladesh benefit from Canada’s 10 lakh job vacancies?

6
Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings
Banking

Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings