15 Bangladesh-bound Rohingyas arrested in Assam

TBS Report
25 July, 2021, 09:35 am
Last modified: 25 July, 2021, 11:42 am

Police said Qureshi sent the stolen phones to a yet-to-be-arrested contact who sent them to Agartala, after which they were smuggled to Bangladesh through carriers. Representational image. Picture: Collected
Police said Qureshi sent the stolen phones to a yet-to-be-arrested contact who sent them to Agartala, after which they were smuggled to Bangladesh through carriers. Representational image. Picture: Collected

About 15 Bangladesh bound Rohingyas were arrested in Assam.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel detained the 15 Muslim Rohingyas at the Badarpur railway station, reports The Economic Times.

They came from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh and were about to catch Tripura bound train.

The RPF personnel handed over them to the Government Railway Police (GRP).

Tripura shares 856 km border with Bangladesh.

