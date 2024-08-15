'140 crore Indians worried about safety of Hindus in Bangladesh': Modi

South Asia

TBS Report
15 August, 2024, 10:40 am
Last modified: 15 August, 2024, 10:53 am

Related News

'140 crore Indians worried about safety of Hindus in Bangladesh': Modi

TBS Report
15 August, 2024, 10:40 am
Last modified: 15 August, 2024, 10:53 am
A file photo of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: Reuters
A file photo of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: Reuters

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his 11th consecutive Independence Day speech at Delhi's Red Fort, stated that 1.4 billion Indians are concerned about the safety of Hindus in Bangladesh, who have reportedly faced attacks amid the recent political unrest following the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, according to Indian media.

"140 crore Indians worried about the safety of the Hindus, the minorities in Bangladesh," PM Modi said. "India will always be a well-wisher of Bangladesh's progress. We hope the situation normalises in Bangladesh soon. Indians want the security of Hindus, and minorities there to be ensured." 

On August 5, 76-year-old Prime Minister Hasina fled Bangladesh by helicopter to India as protesters flooded the streets of Dhaka, bringing an end to her 15-year rule, which had been marred by allegations of human rights abuses.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The weeks preceding her ousting were marked by violence, with over 500 people losing their lives during the unrest and several reports of alleged attacks on Bangladesh's Hindu minority community.

 

 

Top News / World+Biz

Narendra Modi / India / Hindu

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

The many faces of workplace bullying

1d | Pursuit
Caretaker govt: How Hasina killed a system that ensured free and fair elections

Caretaker govt: How Hasina killed a system that ensured free and fair elections

20h | Panorama
In 1997, Toyota launched the Prius as the first mass-produced vehicle with a hybrid powertrain. A couple of years later in 1999, Honda revealed their take on making a hybrid vehicle– the Insight. PHOTO: Collected

Honda Insight vs Toyota Prius: Finding out which hybrid reigns supreme

3d | Wheels
Photo: Collected

Essential tools for your vlogs to look cool

3d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Protests don't have a roadmap, protests wherever they come to counter-revolution: Sargis Alam

Protests don't have a roadmap, protests wherever they come to counter-revolution: Sargis Alam

10m | Videos
People will stop if they want to ride on Modi's shoulders: Hasnat Abdullah

People will stop if they want to ride on Modi's shoulders: Hasnat Abdullah

45m | Videos
Why the entry barrier at Dhanmondi 32?

Why the entry barrier at Dhanmondi 32?

1h | Videos
Salman-Anisul placed on 10-day remand each

Salman-Anisul placed on 10-day remand each

16h | Videos