14 killed as building collapses in Mumbai, more feared trapped, rescue ops on

Fourteen people died after a four-storey building in Mumbai's Naik Nagar in Kurla East collapsed late on Monday night. Hours later, the rescue operations are still on as more people are believed to trapped under the debris.

The deceased have been identified as Kishore Prajapati, Sikandar Rajbhar, Arvind Rajendra Bharati, Anup Rajbhar, Anil Yadav, Shyamu Prajapati and Lila Bai Prahlad Gaikwad, Ramesh Nagsi Badiya, Prahlad Gaikwad and Guddu Paspor.

According to people familiar with the development, four people are undergoing treatment, while nine have been discharged from the hospital.

After the incident was reported at around 12 am, a team of fire brigade and police reached the spot immediately to carry out rescue operations, as per the officials.

Speaking to reporters, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) corporator Pravina Morajkar said, "A four storey building collapsed in Naik Nagar. Fire brigade team and the police at the spot as the rescue operation continues." At the time she had said that "20 to 25 are likely to be trapped under the debris".

Meanwhile, Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray visited the incident site. Calling the incident "unfortunate", Thackeray said that "whenever the BMC issues notices, buildings should be vacated, otherwise such incidents happen". He further stressed on taking action over the building collapse.

"All four buildings were issued notices, but people continue to live there. Our priority is to rescue everyone. We will look into the evacuation and demolition of these buildings so that nearby people are not troubled," said the Maharashtra minister.