14 dead in massive apartment fire in Jharkhand's Dhanbad

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

At least 14 people, including three children, were killed in a massive fire in a high-rise residential building in Jharhand's Dhanbad district on Tuesday, chief secretary Sukhdev Singh said.

According to police, 16 people were injured in the blaze at Aashirwad Towers in Jodaphatak area in the evening. The fire was later brought under control. The cause behind the blaze is yet to be ascertained.

"The death toll is 14 at present and 11 people are under treatment. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained," Singh told news agency PTI.

According to police, the deceased comprised 10 women, one man and three children.

The 10-storey Aashirwad Towers, located in one of the oldest neighbourhoods in the city, consists of around 100 flats.

Initial reports said the fire erupted on the second floor of the building late in the evening, trapping several residents. Besides fire tenders, a rescue team from Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) were also pressed for operations.

Police said a combing operation is underway and the exact toll will be ascertained after that.

"We can't give the exact casualty figures now. We have been able to douse the fire. Few people were injured and shifted to the hospital. We are now holding a combing operation and accounting for all residents. The exact toll will be known soon," Dhanbad senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sanjeev Kumar said.

At least 16 people were injured in the fire. The cause of the fire is yet to be established.

Chief minister Hemant Soren said the district administration is working on an emergency basis and the injured are being treated. "The death of people due to the fire in Dhanbad is extremely heart-wrenching. The district administration is working on a war footing and treatment is being provided to the injured. I am personally monitoring it," he tweeted.

The incident came three days after five people, including a doctor couple, died in a fire at Hazra hospital in Dhanbad.

