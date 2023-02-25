13 people killed as bus hits van on Pakistan motorway

AP/ UNB
25 February, 2023, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 25 February, 2023, 02:23 pm

People rescuing the victims. Photo: BSS/AFP
People rescuing the victims. Photo: BSS/AFP

A speeding passenger bus rammed into a van on a motorway in eastern Pakistan, killing 13 people and injuring several others, a police spokesman said Saturday.

The accident happened overnight in Rahim Yar Khan, a district in Punjab province, according to Mohammad Awais, a district police spokesman. He said the dead and injured had all been moved to a hospital.

Awais provided no further details, saying officers were still investigating the cause.

Traffic accidents in Pakistan generally happen due to traffic rules violations, resulting in thousands of deaths or injuries every year. Last month, a bus crashed into a pillar and fell off a bridge, catching fire and killing 40 passengers in the southern district of Lasbela.

