13 killed after bus falls into river in India

At least 13 people died and 15 were rescued when a Maharashtra government bus plunged into the Narmada river in Madhya Pradesh.

The bus, which was headed to Pune from Indore, skidded off a slippery road and fell into the river after breaking the railing off the bridge in Khalghat area of Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, reports the NDTV.

As rescue operations continue, around 50-60 passengers could have been on board the bus.

So far, 15 passengers have been rescued, officials informed.