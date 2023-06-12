13 killed, 41 injured in two road accidents in Pakistan
At least 13 people were killed and around 41 others injured on Monday in two separate road accidents in Pakistan, the rescue service and authorities reported.
The authorities said that at least nine people were killed and 18 others were injured early Monday morning when a bus fell into a deep ravine in Kotli district of Pakistan-controlled Kashmir.
According to reports, around 35 passengers were in the bus who were returning to Gujranwala city of Pakistan's eastern Punjab province after attending a religious ceremony at Nairian area.
Separately, four people were killed and 23 others injured in the wee hours of Monday in Sheikhupura district of Punjab after a bus turned turtle due to over-speeding while taking a turn at Sheikhupura Motorway, the rescue service reported.
Rescuers have reached the sites of the two accidents and shifted the victims to local hospitals, according to the rescue service.