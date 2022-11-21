12 killed, including children as truck rams into religious procession in India's Bihar

South Asia

TBS Report
21 November, 2022, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 21 November, 2022, 12:22 pm

Related News

12 killed, including children as truck rams into religious procession in India's Bihar

TBS Report
21 November, 2022, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 21 November, 2022, 12:22 pm
Photo: ANI
Photo: ANI

At least 12 people, including women and children, were killed and several others were injured when a speeding truck ploughed into a religious procession in Bihar's Vaishali district in India on Sunday (20 November) evening, officials said.

The accident took place in Desri police station area of the north Bihar district, about 30 kms from the state capital, around 9pm when the procession had gathered in front of a "peepal" tree on the roadside to offer prayers to a local deity "Bhumiya baba", reports NDTV. 

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the accident and announced compensation of Rs2 lakh to the family of each victim and Rs50,000 to each injured persons.

"The accident in Vaishali, Bihar is saddening. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of ₹ 2 lakh from PMNRF (Prime Minister's National Relief Fund) would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given ₹ 50,000," Modi said on Twitter.

Top News / World+Biz

Bihar / killed

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

A wedding gift guide for different budgets

2h | Brands
The ban on alcohol in stadiums and the subsequent uproar have revealed at least two issues concerning both Qatar and the sports’ Western fanbase at large. The first one being the inseparable connection between alcohol and Western sports fans. PHOTO: DW.

Sports, alcohol and the Islamic world

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

'If you are a start-up that requires funding, you need to be able to talk to investors smartly'

1h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Noya: When accessory becomes an exhibit

1h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Hera Pheri 3: Akshay fans threaten Kartik Aaryan

Hera Pheri 3: Akshay fans threaten Kartik Aaryan

14h | Videos
Once I had a lover but now I don't: Sporshia

Once I had a lover but now I don't: Sporshia

15h | Videos
Jersey sales soar as World Cup fever grips Bangladesh

Jersey sales soar as World Cup fever grips Bangladesh

1d | Videos
Qatar World Cup generate $4B revenue opportunity

Qatar World Cup generate $4B revenue opportunity

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

4
Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering
Corporates

Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering

5
Arny, the bride made her grand entrance riding a white horse, and that too, wearing a striking lehenga that had rickshaw-plastic embroideries all over it. Photo: Courtesy
Mode

Not another Sabyasachi bride

6
BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'
Banking

BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'