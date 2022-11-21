12 killed, including children as truck rams into religious procession in India's Bihar

At least 12 people, including women and children, were killed and several others were injured when a speeding truck ploughed into a religious procession in Bihar's Vaishali district in India on Sunday (20 November) evening, officials said.

The accident took place in Desri police station area of the north Bihar district, about 30 kms from the state capital, around 9pm when the procession had gathered in front of a "peepal" tree on the roadside to offer prayers to a local deity "Bhumiya baba", reports NDTV.

"The accident in Vaishali, Bihar is saddening. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of ₹ 2 lakh from PMNRF (Prime Minister's National Relief Fund) would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given ₹ 50,000," Modi said on Twitter.