11 dead, 38 injured after bus catches fire in Nashik

South Asia

Hindustan Times
08 October, 2022, 10:00 am
Last modified: 08 October, 2022, 10:02 am

Related News

11 dead, 38 injured after bus catches fire in Nashik

Dada Bhuse, Guardian Minister of Nashik said that chief minister Eknath Shinde has announced an ex gratia of ₹5 lakhs for each to the next of kin of those who died in the incident.

Hindustan Times
08 October, 2022, 10:00 am
Last modified: 08 October, 2022, 10:02 am
Union Home minister Amit Shah tweeted about the incident and offered condolences to the bereaved families.(ANI)
Union Home minister Amit Shah tweeted about the incident and offered condolences to the bereaved families.(ANI)

At least eleven people including a child died after a Mumbai-bound bus caught fire in Maharashtra's Nashik Friday night. About 38 injured people have been taken to hospital, as per the police. The incident took place near Nadura naka at Nashik at around 5.30am. The bus was coming from Yavatmal. Chief minister Eknath Shinde announced an ex gratia of ₹5 lakh for each to the next of kin of those who died in the incident, Nashik guardian minister Dada Bhuse said. The chief minister has also spoken to the officials.

"We are still trying to ascertain the exact number of deaths with the doctor's confirmation," Nashik Police said. "Three among 38 injured are critical," they said.

"10 people died & 21 injured after a bus coming from Yavatmal to Mumbai collided with a truck going to Pune from Nashik. All injured are being treated in Nashik. The Government will bear all medical expenses of the injured. I am also going to the spot to assess the situation," the guardian minister said.

Union Home minister Amit Shah tweeted about the incident and offered condolences to the families.

"A road accident in Nashik (Maharashtra) is heartbreaking. I offer my condolences to the bereaved families of those who lost their lives in this horrific accident and pray for the speedy recovery of those who are injured," his tweet read.

Owner of Chintamani Travels, Guddu Jayaswal informed that the bus had 30 passengers.

Ganesh Landge, a passenger who boarded bus from Washim said, "The bus caught fire suddenly after it hit something. Some of us escaped from the window."

"The incident occurred near my house. Heavy vehicles ply here. After the incident, the bus caught fire and people were burnt to death. We saw it but could not do anything. Fire department and police came later," an eye witness said to ANI.

World+Biz

Nashik / Maharashtra / India

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Animated horror shorts on YouTube: Experience terror like never before

3h | Splash
Infographic: TBS

Checkmate - Into the wild world of chess

4h | Panorama
President Biden and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (far right) attend the Gulf Cooperation Council on 16 July in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Photo: AP

The Saudi-Russian oil axis snubs Biden with production cuts

23h | Panorama
Screengrab from Agoodmovietowatch website

Fun websites to stop you from doom-scrolling – Part 3

1d | Splash

More Videos from TBS

Are you committing digital pollution?

Are you committing digital pollution?

1h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Why were two Haji Biryani branches shutdown?

1h | Videos
Antique Showpiece for Living Room

Antique Showpiece for Living Room

15h | Videos
Rickshaw Painting exhibition begins at Zainul Gallery

Rickshaw Painting exhibition begins at Zainul Gallery

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

3
A cityscape shows the power outage over the Hatirjheel Area in the capital following a failure in the national grid which caused blackouts for over four hours in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet on Tuesday. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Parts of country plunge into the long dark over 'technical glitch'

4
Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement
Bangladesh

Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement

5
Massive plan for upazila urbanisation
Bangladesh

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

6
Photo: TBS
Telecom

Rajeev Sethi made Robi CEO