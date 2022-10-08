11 dead, 38 injured after bus catches fire in Nashik

At least eleven people including a child died after a Mumbai-bound bus caught fire in Maharashtra's Nashik Friday night. About 38 injured people have been taken to hospital, as per the police. The incident took place near Nadura naka at Nashik at around 5.30am. The bus was coming from Yavatmal. Chief minister Eknath Shinde announced an ex gratia of ₹5 lakh for each to the next of kin of those who died in the incident, Nashik guardian minister Dada Bhuse said. The chief minister has also spoken to the officials.

"We are still trying to ascertain the exact number of deaths with the doctor's confirmation," Nashik Police said. "Three among 38 injured are critical," they said.

"10 people died & 21 injured after a bus coming from Yavatmal to Mumbai collided with a truck going to Pune from Nashik. All injured are being treated in Nashik. The Government will bear all medical expenses of the injured. I am also going to the spot to assess the situation," the guardian minister said.

Union Home minister Amit Shah tweeted about the incident and offered condolences to the families.

"A road accident in Nashik (Maharashtra) is heartbreaking. I offer my condolences to the bereaved families of those who lost their lives in this horrific accident and pray for the speedy recovery of those who are injured," his tweet read.

Owner of Chintamani Travels, Guddu Jayaswal informed that the bus had 30 passengers.

Ganesh Landge, a passenger who boarded bus from Washim said, "The bus caught fire suddenly after it hit something. Some of us escaped from the window."

"The incident occurred near my house. Heavy vehicles ply here. After the incident, the bus caught fire and people were burnt to death. We saw it but could not do anything. Fire department and police came later," an eye witness said to ANI.