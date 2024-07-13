10 Rohingya, Bangladeshi nationals and 1 Indian tout arrested in different parts of Tripura

TBS Report
13 July, 2024, 07:20 am
Last modified: 13 July, 2024, 07:36 am

Several Rohingya persons and Bangladeshi citizens along with an Indian Tout were arrested in Agartala Railway Station and different parts of Tripura in the last few weeks while they were trying to board trains or other vehicles

A &#039;pilot project&#039; of this new fence is also being tested at a 7-km stretch in Assam&#039;s Silchar along India&#039;s border with Bangladesh/ HT Photo
A 'pilot project' of this new fence is also being tested at a 7-km stretch in Assam's Silchar along India's border with Bangladesh/ HT Photo

Ten Rohingya persons, Bangladeshi citizens and an Indian Tout were held in different parts of Tripura on Thursday (10 July), Tripuran authorities told the media, says the Indian Express.

Three were arrested in the South Tripura district and seven from Agartala Railway Station in West Tripura.

Officers of the Indian Border Security Force and Tripura Police on Friday said the arrests in South Tripura, a result of a joint operation, were done at the Sabroom railway station on Thursday.

Speaking to the media, a senior officer said during the preliminary interrogation, the three Bangladeshi nationals revealed the name of an Indian tout. Based on the information, the tout, identified as Thakai Mog, 26, was held from the Doulbari village in Sabroom in a swift operation on Thursday itself.

In a separate case, seven Bangladeshi citizens, including four women and three men were arrested from the Agartala railway station on Thursday.

"They had entered the Indian territory illegally and wanted to board different trains. A specific case has been registered at the Government Railway Police Station in the Agartala railway station and the accused were produced before a local court on Friday with a plea for police custody," said an officer.

The seven Bangladeshi nationals arrested at the Agartala railway station were identified as Ibrahim Hossain, 24, from Kalaroa district, Safikul Islam, 32, Musamed Salina Begam, 22, (along with her 5-year old son Samim Reze), Md Shimul Hossain, 28, – all from Satkhira district, Nur Nahar Juma, 23, from Pabna district, Taslima Kanum, 24, from Narail and Meenu Khatun, 19, from Khulna district of Bangladesh.

Last week, 25 Rohingya persons, including six women and seven children, were held from two separate places of North Tripura district while they were trying to leave for Hyderabad in search of jobs.

In their preliminary interrogation, the police came to know that the Rohingya entered Tripura via Sonamura in Sepahijala district and Kailasahar in Unakoti district from Bangladesh.

Tripura shares 856-km long international border with Bangladesh, parts of which are still unfenced due to local disputes.

Tripura shares 856-km long international border with Bangladesh, parts of which are still unfenced due to local disputes.

