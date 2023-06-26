10 killed, 6 injured as lightning strikes parts of Pakistan's Punjab

South Asia

BSS/Xinhua
26 June, 2023, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2023, 04:42 pm

Ten people were killed and six others injured when lightning struck parts of Pakistan's east Punjab province on Sunday, rescue officials said.

The incidents happened in the Sheikhupura and Narowal districts of the province, where the lightning struck several houses after heavy rainfall, the state-run rescue organization Rescue 1122 said.

The injured people were shifted nearby, whereas the rescue teams have been put on high alert across the province to meet any untoward situation.

In a tweet on Sunday morning, Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman said that pre-monsoon rains are forecast across the country till June 30, during which strong winds, thunder, and heavy rain are expected in various cities of Punjab.

She mentioned that the heavy rainfall has sparked concerns about flooding in urban areas and potential floods and landslides in mountainous regions.

 "All concerned and local institutions have been instructed to be alert and tourists to be cautious. Citizens are requested to stay away from vulnerable infrastructure, power poles, and rivers during strong winds and rains to avoid any untoward incident," Rehman added.

