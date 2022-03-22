10 'burnt alive' in India's Bengal

South Asia

UNB
22 March, 2022, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 22 March, 2022, 05:08 pm

Related News

10 'burnt alive' in India's Bengal

The horrific carnage took place in Bengal’s Birbhum district, some 200 kms from state capital Kolkata, hours after local Trinamool Congress leader Bhadu Pradhan was killed in a crude bomb attack, police said

UNB
22 March, 2022, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 22 March, 2022, 05:08 pm
10 &#039;burnt alive&#039; in India&#039;s Bengal

Ten people were "burnt alive" in the wee hours of Tuesday as goons went on a rampage, setting houses on fire, in the eastern Indian state of Bengal to avenge a ruling party politician's murder.

The horrific carnage took place in Bengal's Birbhum district, some 200 kms from state capital Kolkata, hours after local Trinamool Congress leader Bhadu Pradhan was killed in a crude bomb attack, police said.

Bengal Police chief Manoj Malaviya told the media in Kolkata that seven charred bodies were recovered just from one of the four to five burnt houses in the Rampurhat area of the district.

Local TV channels beamed footage of the charred houses and claimed, quoting police sources, that three more people succumbed to their burn injuries at a nearby hospital.

"The situation is now under control and a police picket has been set up in the area. We are investigating how the houses caught fire and whether this was related to the death of Pradhan,"  Malaviya said.

According to the director general of police, some senior local police officials have been removed from their posts. "Also, a special investigation team has also been formed to probe the deaths," he added.

Last year, Bengal witnessed massive post-poll violence in which 16 people were killed, prompting the Indian Home Ministry to seek a report from the state administration.

In fact, on 6 May , a day after she was sworn in as the chief minister of Bengal for the third time, Mamata Banerjee announced a compensation of Rs two lakh each for the families of the 16 victims.

Appealing for calm, Mamata had also asked her supporters not to indulge in violence. "Bengal is a peace-loving place. During the elections, there has been some heat and dust and calm. But I appeal to all for calm."

Bucking anti-incumbency, Mamata scripted history on May 2 by single-handedly pulling off an astounding victory in the assembly election, staving off a massive challenge from India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

Top News / World+Biz

India / West Bengal / West Bengal unrest

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Why has the Ukrainian resistance been so successful? Surely some of it comes down to the charisma and effective leadership of Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Bloomberg

The Great Man theory of current events

3h | Panorama
The geodesic dome reflects on the waterbody creating the illusion of a complete sphere. Photo: City Syntax

Bangabandhu Military Museum: When architecture brings bravery and history to life

3h | Habitat
While the women toil through despite gruelling work hours and insufficient wages and benefits, it is the men who end up getting promoted. Photo: Mumit M

Why are female workers disappearing from our RMG factories?

5h | Panorama
Every year the groundwater levels continue to deplete and the cost of maintaining pumps amidst the depletion is not economically viable. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Digging our way to a drought

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

US holds Myanmar responsible for genocide against the Rohingya

US holds Myanmar responsible for genocide against the Rohingya

22h | Videos
Surprising foreign foods in your daily dish

Surprising foreign foods in your daily dish

23h | Videos
‘KGF Chapter 2’ launches its first song 'Toofan'

‘KGF Chapter 2’ launches its first song 'Toofan'

1d | Videos
Launch capsize in Narayanganj

Launch capsize in Narayanganj

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

2
Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director
RMG

Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director

3
Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh
Trade

Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh

4
A protest against rising living costs, at the entrance of the president’s office in Colombo on March 15.Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP/Getty Images/Bloomberg
Analysis

Sri Lanka’s economy is being crushed by war in Ukraine

5
Sunny Leone. Photo: Collected
Splash

Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme

6
File Photo: A ship loaded with containers is pictured at Yusen Terminals (YTI) on Terminal Island at the Port of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California, US, January 30, 2019. Reuters/Mike Blake
Economy

Bangladeshi ship at US port after 31 years