South African police arrest 27 over protests linked to Zuma jailing

World+Biz

Reuters
10 July, 2021, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 10 July, 2021, 06:08 pm

Related News

South African police arrest 27 over protests linked to Zuma jailing

Protests raged this week in parts of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), Zuma's home province, after the former president handed himself over to police to serve a 15-month jail term for contempt of court

Reuters
10 July, 2021, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 10 July, 2021, 06:08 pm
Supporters of former South African President Jacob Zuma block the freeway with burning tyres during a protest in Peacevale, South Africa, July 9, 2021. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Supporters of former South African President Jacob Zuma block the freeway with burning tyres during a protest in Peacevale, South Africa, July 9, 2021. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

South African police said on Saturday that 27 people had been arrested over violent protests linked to former president Jacob Zuma's imprisonment.

Protests raged this week in parts of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), Zuma's home province, after the former president handed himself over to police to serve a 15-month jail term for contempt of court.

On Friday, the high court dismissed Zuma's application to have his arrest overturned, in a case seen as a test of the post-apartheid nation's rule of law.

Provincial police spokesperson Jay Naicker said law enforcement officers had been deployed to all districts in KZN and were on high alert.

He said protesters had set alight some trucks near Mooi River, a town on the N3 highway that leads from Durban to Johannesburg, and shops had been looted in Mooi River and eThekwini, the municipality that includes Durban.

On Friday, a Reuters photographer saw a group of protesters shouting "Zuma!" as they burned tyres and blocked a road leading to Durban.

Naicker said there had been no deaths or injuries in the protests so far.

Zuma was given the jail term for defying an order from the constitutional court to give evidence at an inquiry investigating high-level corruption during his nine years in power from 2009. Zuma denies there was widespread corruption under his leadership but has refused to cooperate with the inquiry, which was set up in his final weeks in power.

Zuma has challenged his sentence in the constitutional court, partly on the grounds of his alleged frail health and risk of catching Covid-19. That challenge will be heard on Monday.

In a video posted on Twitter on Friday, KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala said the provincial government understood the "extreme anger" of those protesting but called for violence to stop.

"We find ourselves in a very unusual and unique situation wherein we are dealing with the arrest of the former president," he said. "Unfortunately violence and destruction often attack and affect even people who are not involved."

south africa / police / protest / Zuma / Jail

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Narayanganj fire: With agony, relatives wait for bodies

Narayanganj fire: With agony, relatives wait for bodies

3h | Videos
TBS Today: Fire in Narayanganj factory, death toll over 50 (Part-2)

TBS Today: Fire in Narayanganj factory, death toll over 50 (Part-2)

3h | Videos
TBS Stories: Sundarbans is changing due to Farakka

TBS Stories: Sundarbans is changing due to Farakka

3h | Videos
TBS Today: Fire in Narayanganj factory, death toll over 50

TBS Today: Fire in Narayanganj factory, death toll over 50

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques
Corporates

Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques

2
Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh
Economy

Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh

3
An aerial view of the under-construction single port mooring with a double pipeline surrounded by green hills in Cox’s Bazar. Photo: Abul Kashem/TBS
Economy

Cox’s Bazar: An economic game-changer in the making

4
Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 
Corruption

Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 

5
A healthcare worker prepares a Pfizer coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccination in Los Angeles, California, US, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Mass vaccination registration resumes Thursday as lockdown extended for a week

6
How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru
Pursuit

How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru