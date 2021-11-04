South African author Damon Galgut wins Booker Prize

World+Biz

Reuters
04 November, 2021, 08:55 am
Last modified: 04 November, 2021, 08:56 am

Related News

South African author Damon Galgut wins Booker Prize

"It's taken a long while to get here and now that I have, I kind of feel that I shouldn't be here," he said in his acceptance speech

Reuters
04 November, 2021, 08:55 am
Last modified: 04 November, 2021, 08:56 am
Author Damon Galgut poses during a photo-call for the Booker Prize shortlisted fiction authors, in London, Britain, October 31, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Author Damon Galgut poses during a photo-call for the Booker Prize shortlisted fiction authors, in London, Britain, October 31, 2021. Photo: Reuters

South African author and playwright Damon Galgut won the Booker Prize on Wednesday for his novel "The Promise", about a white family's failed commitment to give their Black maid her own home.

It was Galgut's third nomination for the 50,000 pounds ($68,175) English language literary award.

"It's taken a long while to get here and now that I have, I kind of feel that I shouldn't be here," he said in his acceptance speech.

"This has been a great year for African writing and I would like to accept this on behalf of all the stories told and untold, the writers heard and unheard from the remarkable continent that I'm part of. Please keep listening to us, there's a lot more to come."

Starting in the mid-1980s and set just outside Pretoria, "The Promise" transitions through several decades and South African presidents.

Told through four family funerals, it begins with a young girl hearing her father promise her dying mother their maid will get the deeds to the annexe where she lives - something he later reneges on.

"'The Promise' astonished us from the outset as a penetrating and incredibly well-constructed account of a white South African family navigating the end of apartheid and its aftermath. On each reading we felt that the book grew," historian Maya Jasanoff, chair of the judges, said in a statement.

"With an almost deceptive narrative economy, it offers moving insights into generational divides; meditates on what makes a fulfilling life - and how to process death; and explores the capacious metaphorical implications of 'promise' in relation to modern South Africa."

Galgut, who wrote his first novel at the age of 17, follows in the footsteps of past South African Booker Prize winners Nadine Gordimer and J. M. Coetzee.

He has been nominated for the Booker Prize twice before: in 2003 for "The Good Doctor" and in 2010 for "In a Strange Room".

($1 = 0.7334 pounds)

Top News

Damon Galgut / Booker Prize / south africa

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Shabaz Khan Mosque: Rare remaining Mughal Mosque in city

Shabaz Khan Mosque: Rare remaining Mughal Mosque in city

2d | Videos
History of Halloween

History of Halloween

2d | Videos
Breast cancer awareness

Breast cancer awareness

2d | Videos
Why Facebook is Meta?

Why Facebook is Meta?

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months
Economy

bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months

2
Representational image. Pixabay.
Infrastructure

Govt seeks Korean investment for Tongi-Jhilmil subway

3
Syed Manzur Elahi
Economy

Nike, Adidas frantically looking for countries to set up factories, a golden opportunity for us

4
'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun
Sports

'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun

5
Fault In Karnaphuli Tunnel Design
Infrastructure

Karnaphuli tunnel was designed but not for traffic flow at ends

6
Quiet grows the Tk500cr profit makers’ club
Economy

Quiet grows the Tk500cr profit makers’ club