South Africa taken to court over plan for new coal power

World+Biz

Reuters
18 November, 2021, 10:15 am
Last modified: 18 November, 2021, 10:21 am

Related News

South Africa taken to court over plan for new coal power

At the United Nations COP26 climate summit this month South Africa secured $8.5 billion of financing from wealthy nations to speed up its shift from coal

Reuters
18 November, 2021, 10:15 am
Last modified: 18 November, 2021, 10:21 am
Cooling towers at a coal-based power station owned by state power utility Eskom in Duhva, South Africa, February 18, 2020. Photo :Reuters
Cooling towers at a coal-based power station owned by state power utility Eskom in Duhva, South Africa, February 18, 2020. Photo :Reuters

Three civil society groups have taken the South African government to court over its plan for new coal-fired power, which they say threatens people's right to an environment not harmful to health.

South Africa already has 15 coal plants with a nominal capacity of more than 38,000 megawatts (MW) and is the world's 12th biggest emitter of greenhouse gases.

The intention to build 1,500 MW of new coal capacity is contained in the government's Integrated Resource Plan, a 2019 document laying out the energy mix up to 2030.

At the United Nations COP26 climate summit this month South Africa secured $8.5 billion of financing from wealthy nations to speed up its shift from coal.

Lawyers for the three groups - groundWork, the African Climate Alliance and Vukani Environmental Justice Movement in Action - wrote to Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe and energy regulator Nersa in September demanding that the plan for 1,500 MW of new coal capacity be scrapped.

The lawyers said in a statement on Wednesday that the government had not responded to their "letter of demand" and that litigation had now been launched in the high court.

"New coal-fired power flies in the face of our constitutional right to an environment not harmful to health and wellbeing, not only for the present generations but for future ones too," said Nicole Loser, programme head for pollution and climate change at the Centre for Environmental Rights.

"There is no justifiable basis for the limitation of constitutional rights because cleaner and less harmful renewable energy is both a feasible and cheaper alternative to new coal power," the statement continued.

Spokespeople for Mantashe, the mineral resources and energy department and Nersa could not comment immediately.

Mantashe, a former trade union leader, has argued that the transition towards renewable energy should not be rushed. 

Top News

south africa / coal / power

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Lighter ship fare increased

Lighter ship fare increased

15h | Videos
Jai Bhim: The Indian film that overtook The Godfather on IMDb

Jai Bhim: The Indian film that overtook The Godfather on IMDb

15h | Videos
Elephant killing has increased in the sanctuary

Elephant killing has increased in the sanctuary

16h | Videos
JICA representative, top officials visit Metro Rail

JICA representative, top officials visit Metro Rail

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash
Economy

Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash

2
Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Transport

No more seating service in Dhaka: Public transport owners

3
A senior engineer at Neural Semiconductor Limited conducting a knowledge sharing session with newly recruited engineers. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

An RMG sector giant is looking to turn Bangladesh into the next chip-making hub

4
MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series
Sports

MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series

5
Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka/Photo- Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Aviation

Flights suspension at Dhaka airport for 8 hours every day from Dec 9 to Mar 10

6
Photo/Courtesy
Telecom

Grameenphone and Telenor Group employee’s growth mindset makes Guinness World Records