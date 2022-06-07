South Africa says UAE arrests Gupta brothers, wanted on corruption charges

World+Biz

Reuters
07 June, 2022, 08:40 am
Last modified: 07 June, 2022, 08:41 am

Related News

South Africa says UAE arrests Gupta brothers, wanted on corruption charges

"Discussions between various law enforcement agencies in the UAE and South Africa on the way forward are ongoing," South Africa's Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services said in a brief statement

Reuters
07 June, 2022, 08:40 am
Last modified: 07 June, 2022, 08:41 am
Picture: Collected
Picture: Collected

South Africa on Monday said the United Arab Emirates had arrested Rajesh Gupta and Atul Gupta, brothers who face charges of political corruption under former South African President Jacob Zuma.

The two countries ratified an extradition treaty in April 2021, but it was not immediately clear whether the arrests would lead to the brothers' return to South Africa.

"Discussions between various law enforcement agencies in the UAE and South Africa on the way forward are ongoing," South Africa's Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services said in a brief statement, adding that it will continue to cooperate with the UAE.

The brothers are accused of using connections with Zuma, who ruled from 2009 to 2018, to win contracts, misappropriate state assets, influence cabinet appointments and siphon off state funds. Zuma and the Guptas deny any wrongdoing.

The Indian-born brothers left South Africa after Zuma was ousted in 2018. An inquiry was established in 2018 to examine allegations of graft during Zuma's years in power.

The UAE ratified an extradition treaty with South Africa in April 2021, a move that South African President Cyril Ramaphosa's government hoped would lead to the return of the Guptas to face charges. 

South Africa's largest opposition party welcomed the arrests.

"We hope that this is indeed the beginning of arrests and prosecution of those who have - locally and abroad - looted our country for years and are directly responsible for the hardships that millions of South Africans face today," the Democratic Alliance said in a statement.

Top News

Gupta Brothers / Corruption / south africa

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

‘Investment difficult without easing up the legal infrastructure’

18m | Panorama
General lighting, also known as ambient lighting, provides an area with overall, non-specific illumination, with a comfortable level of brightness. Photo: AR Sadia Alam

Let there be light: Conducive lighting for commercial spaces

1h | Habitat
Rambhakt Sarkar is carrying on the legacy of his father through Adi Surasree. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The Surasree story: A 56-year-old family business, an oasis for musicians

2h | Panorama
Photos: Collected

Use the Smart Selfie 360° Camera Mount for a hands-free filming experience

21h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

What would it be like have only 4 days of office?

What would it be like have only 4 days of office?

2h | Videos
How save yourself from hydrogen peroxide?

How save yourself from hydrogen peroxide?

2h | Videos
Turkey changes its name to ‘Turkiye’

Turkey changes its name to ‘Turkiye’

2h | Videos
BGMEA takes initiative to help exporters affected by BM Container Depot fire

BGMEA takes initiative to help exporters affected by BM Container Depot fire

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

2
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

3
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

49 killed, over 200 injured, Chattogram container depot fire yet to be put out

4
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

When visas are dearer than fully funded admissions

5
Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages
Splash

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages

6
Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata
Splash

Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata