South Africa calls for Israel to be declared an 'apartheid state'

World+Biz

TBS Report
27 July, 2022, 09:00 am
Last modified: 27 July, 2022, 09:19 am

Related News

South Africa calls for Israel to be declared an 'apartheid state'

TBS Report
27 July, 2022, 09:00 am
Last modified: 27 July, 2022, 09:19 am
Naledi Pandor, minister for international relations and cooperation of South Africa. Photo: Collected
Naledi Pandor, minister for international relations and cooperation of South Africa. Photo: Collected

South Africa accused Israel of being an apartheid state over concerns about its continued occupation of "significant portions of the West Bank" and the development of new settlements there.

The country condemned Israel for violating international law that gave way to the longrunning Israel-Palestine conflict, Al Jazeera reports

"The Palestinian narrative evokes experiences of South Africa's own history of racial segregation and oppression," Naledi Pandor, South Africa's minister of international relations and cooperation, said at the second meeting of the Palestinian Heads of Mission in Africa, held in the capital Pretoria on Tuesday.

"As oppressed South Africans, we experienced firsthand the effects of racial inequality, discrimination and denial and we cannot stand by while another generation of Palestinians is left behind," she said.

Pandor said Pretoria believes Israel should be classified as an apartheid state and that the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) should establish a committee to verify whether it satisfies the requirements.

Palestinian foreign minister Riad Malki, who attended the forum, spoke to the state-run South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) after the session.

"If there is any country or countries that can comprehend the suffering and the struggle for freedom and independence of Palestine, it is the African continent and the people of Africa," Malki said.

The first Palestinian embassy in South Africa was accredited in 1995, marking the beginning of diplomatic relations between the two countries. Over the years, the South African government has remained a strong ally of Palestine, providing both material and public support for its liberation cause.

"Our position on Palestine has always been clear, consistent, and convergent with the international community," Pandor said.

According to a recent report by the Al-Mezan Centre for Human Rights, a civil organisation with headquarters in the Gaza Strip, approximately 5,418 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli military operations in the embattled Gaza Strip during the past 15 years, including 1,246 children and 488 women.

A recent UN commission of inquiry to investigate violations in the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem, determined in its report that Israel is responsible for severe human rights violations against Palestinians.

"These reports are significant in raising global awareness of the conditions that Palestinians are subjected to and they provide credence and support to an overwhelming body of factual evidence, all pointing to the fact that the State of Israel is committing crimes of apartheid and persecution against Palestinians", said Pandor while referencing the reports.

Top News

south africa / Israel / Israel - Palestine Conflict / Palestine crisis / Palestine-Israel / Apartheid

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Will former US president Donald Trump face criminal charges?

Will former US president Donald Trump face criminal charges?

20h | Panorama
Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

23h | Habitat
Onethread: The first home-grown Bangladeshi project management software

Onethread: The first home-grown Bangladeshi project management software

1d | Panorama
Lakshmi Villa: The mysterious house still carrying the memory of partition

Lakshmi Villa: The mysterious house still carrying the memory of partition

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Robot breaks child's finger at Moscow event

1h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Russia’s attack on Odessa to further disrupt global food supply

1h | Videos
How will be the supply of tea in world market in coming days?

How will be the supply of tea in world market in coming days?

1h | Videos
Is the idea of starting higher education at any age realistic?

Is the idea of starting higher education at any age realistic?

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

2
Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT
Economy

Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT

3
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

4
Photo: TBS
RMG

US fashion industry: Bangladesh to get more orders than China, Vietnam over next 2 years

5
Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December
Energy

Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December

6
Australian firms hiring Bangladeshi IT professionals for remote work
Economy

Australian firms hiring Bangladeshi IT professionals for remote work