Sourav Ganguly hospitalised after testing positive for Covid-19

28 December, 2021, 10:40 am
28 December, 2021

The report further stated that Ganguly, who is double vaccinated was taken to a city hospital on Monday night after his RT-PCR test came out positive.

Sourav Ganguly. Photo/Courtesy
Sourav Ganguly. Photo/Courtesy

Sourav Ganguly, the former India captain and the current president of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has tested positive for Covid-19, news agency PTI has reported.

"BCCI President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly has been admitted to a hospital after testing positive for Covid-19, say BCCI sources," PTI had alerted.

Earlier this year, Ganguly's brother Snehasish too was infected by the virus. The report further stated that Ganguly, who is double vaccinated was taken to a city hospital on Monday night after his RT-PCR test came out positive.

"He was taken to Woodlands Nursing Home last night. He has been given medication and is currently stable," a BCCI source, who is keeping track of Ganguly's health, told PTI.

This is the same hospital where Ganguly was being treated for his heart condition earlier this year. The former India captain had suffered a cardiac arrest and had undergone angioplasty at the same hospital.
 

