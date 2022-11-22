Solomon Islands urges people to move to higher ground after 7.0 earthquake

World+Biz

Reuters
22 November, 2022, 09:35 am
Last modified: 22 November, 2022, 09:37 am

Related News

Solomon Islands urges people to move to higher ground after 7.0 earthquake

Reuters
22 November, 2022, 09:35 am
Last modified: 22 November, 2022, 09:37 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Authorities in the Solomon Islands urged citizens on Tuesday to move to higher ground, after an earthquake of magnitude 7.0 struck off the southwest coast.

The quake hit at a depth of 15 km (9 miles), about 16 km (10 miles) southwest of the area of Malango, said the United States Geological Survey, which had initially put its magnitude at 7.3.

"People are advised to move to higher ground now," George Herming, a spokesperson from the office of Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare, told Reuters.

"Office tables and computers were thrown all over. It was very scary," he said, but added that there was no major damage to buildings in the centre of Honiara, the capital of the Pacific nation.

Solomon Islands

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Looking at Qatar beyond the Western lens

1h | Panorama
Mohammad Zobair Hasan. Illustration: TBS

Amending tobacco control law: We must stick to banning loose sale of tobacco products

17h | Thoughts
Photo: Courtesy

A wedding gift guide for different budgets

1d | Brands
The ban on alcohol in stadiums and the subsequent uproar have revealed at least two issues concerning both Qatar and the sports’ Western fanbase at large. The first one being the inseparable connection between alcohol and Western sports fans. PHOTO: DW.

Sports, alcohol and the Islamic world

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Becoming Ecuador's all-time top goalscorer beating poverty

Becoming Ecuador's all-time top goalscorer beating poverty

13h | Videos
Seminar on dog training

Seminar on dog training

14h | Videos
FIFA World Cup 2022: England-Iran clashes first time in history

FIFA World Cup 2022: England-Iran clashes first time in history

15h | Videos
Hera Pheri 3: Akshay fans threaten Kartik Aaryan

Hera Pheri 3: Akshay fans threaten Kartik Aaryan

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

4
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

5
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

6
Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering
Corporates

Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering