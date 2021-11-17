Smiling Queen Elizabeth carries out first in person engagement since hospital stay

World+Biz

Reuters
17 November, 2021, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 17 November, 2021, 07:55 pm

Related News

Smiling Queen Elizabeth carries out first in person engagement since hospital stay

The monarch stayed in hospital for the first time in years last month for what the palace called "preliminary investigations" into an unspecified ailment

Reuters
17 November, 2021, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 17 November, 2021, 07:55 pm
Britain&#039;s Queen Elizabeth attends the opening ceremony of the sixth session of the Senedd in Cardiff, Britain October 14, 2021. Jacob King/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
Britain's Queen Elizabeth attends the opening ceremony of the sixth session of the Senedd in Cardiff, Britain October 14, 2021. Jacob King/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Britain's Queen Elizabeth, whose health has come under the spotlight after the 95-year-old missed a Remembrance Sunday service, was pictured standing and smiling on Wednesday at her first in person engagement since spending a night in hospital.

The monarch stayed in hospital for the first time in years last month for what the palace called "preliminary investigations" into an unspecified ailment, and doctors have advised her to cancel most engagements since then.

She pulled out of the Remembrance Day ceremony at the Cenotaph war memorial on Sunday with a sprained back which a Buckingham Palace source said was unrelated to the condition which has required rest and was an unfortunate coincidence.

However, she was back at work on Wednesday at her Windsor Castle home where she was filmed chatting to Nick Carter, chief of the defence staff and Britain's professional head of the armed forces.

He is due to step down from the role at the end of November.

The queen, the world's oldest and longest-reigning monarch, has missed a number of high profile engagements since being advised to rest, including the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow earlier this month.

The last time she had appeared at a public event was on Oct. 19 when she hosted a drinks reception at Windsor for billionaire business leaders.

Top News

Queen Elizabeth

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Jai Bhim: The Indian film that overtook The Godfather on IMDb

Jai Bhim: The Indian film that overtook The Godfather on IMDb

27m | Videos
Lighter ship fare increased

Lighter ship fare increased

27m | Videos
Elephant killing has increased in the sanctuary

Elephant killing has increased in the sanctuary

57m | Videos
JICA representative, top officials visit Metro Rail

JICA representative, top officials visit Metro Rail

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash
Economy

Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash

2
Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Transport

No more seating service in Dhaka: Public transport owners

3
A senior engineer at Neural Semiconductor Limited conducting a knowledge sharing session with newly recruited engineers. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

An RMG sector giant is looking to turn Bangladesh into the next chip-making hub

4
MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series
Sports

MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series

5
Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka/Photo- Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Aviation

Flights suspension at Dhaka airport for 8 hours every day from Dec 9 to Mar 10

6
Photo/Courtesy
Telecom

Grameenphone and Telenor Group employee’s growth mindset makes Guinness World Records