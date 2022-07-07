Smaller countries need reassurance amid Russia's war, says Germany's foreign minister

World+Biz

Reuters
07 July, 2022, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2022, 08:35 pm

Related News

Smaller countries need reassurance amid Russia's war, says Germany's foreign minister

Reuters
07 July, 2022, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2022, 08:35 pm
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock arrives for the weekly cabinet meeting in the German Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock arrives for the weekly cabinet meeting in the German Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock promised the international community would help stop the effects of Russia's war in Ukraine from destabilising other countries.

Speaking from Bali, the Indonesian island where foreign ministers of the G20 group of large industrial and emerging nations are meeting, she said that if countries were allowed to invade their neighbours, no small country wuold feel safe.

"It's not just a question for us, as Europeans, about how to deal with the brutal war in Ukraine, but it is also about defending international rights, the protection of smaller, medium-sized countries," she told reporters.

"Small nations are watching very closely to see whether the international community will accept a stronger, more powerful countryu taking over its neighbour," she said. "If we allow that then no small country will be able to sleep peacefully."

G20 summit / Ukraine war

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Farsim is keen on listening to what his clients really want; in this profession attention is key. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Making it as an audio engineer

10h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Applystart: Helping students navigate the maze of foreign university applications

11h | Pursuit
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

1d | Explorer
Genex Infosys Limited is the country&#039;s largest call centre with more than 2,000 seats and full-set equipment. Photo: Courtesy

How domestic demand made Genex Infosys a BPO industry leader

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

New technology to benefit pilgrims at Hajj

New technology to benefit pilgrims at Hajj

21m | Videos
Load shedding is back

Load shedding is back

11h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Has Russia gained anything in its invasion of Ukraine?

12h | Videos
Behind the story of 'Aske Amar Mon Bhalo Nei'

Behind the story of 'Aske Amar Mon Bhalo Nei'

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

2
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

3
Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM
Bangladesh

Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM

4
Padma Bridge opens up investment spree in south
Industry

Padma Bridge opens up investment spree in south

5
Build Dhaka East-West Elevated Expressway, relocate kitchen markets: PM
Bangladesh

Build Dhaka East-West Elevated Expressway, relocate kitchen markets: PM

6
File Photo: BSS
Energy

India pulls out of LoC funding for part of Rooppur power transmission work