Slovenia police say man from Bangladesh found dead on border

World+Biz

AP/UNB
07 December, 2021, 08:40 am
Last modified: 07 December, 2021, 08:41 am

Representational image. Picture: Collected
Representational image. Picture: Collected

Police in Slovenia said Monday that a body of a man from Bangladesh has been found near the border with Croatia — an area where migrants cross the border illegally while trying to reach Western Europe.

The 31-year-old man's body has been found in the Dragonja valley area in southwest Slovenia, the police in the Adriatic Sea town of Koper said.

The statement said an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death, but that initial information indicated a case of hypothermia, the STA news agency said.

No other details were immediately available.

Thousands of people who fled violence or poverty in their countries remain in the Balkans, including many sleeping rough in cold winter weather.

