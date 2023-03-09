S.Korea's Yoon to visit Japan for summit, first such trip in 12 years

World+Biz

Reuters
09 March, 2023, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 09 March, 2023, 05:45 pm

Related News

S.Korea's Yoon to visit Japan for summit, first such trip in 12 years

Reuters
09 March, 2023, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 09 March, 2023, 05:45 pm
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol speaks during a joint news conference with U.S. President Joe Biden at the presidential office in Seoul, South Korea, May 21, 2022. Jeon Heon-Kyun/Pool via REUTERS/Files
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol speaks during a joint news conference with U.S. President Joe Biden at the presidential office in Seoul, South Korea, May 21, 2022. Jeon Heon-Kyun/Pool via REUTERS/Files

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife will visit Japan from 16-17 March at Tokyo's invitation, his office said on Thursday, the first such visit in 12 years after Seoul announced a plan to end a protracted dispute over wartime forced labour.

South Korea said on Monday that its companies would compensate victims of forced labour under Japan's colonial rule from 1910-1945, seeking to end a dispute that has undercut US-led efforts to present a unified front against China and North Korea.

Yoon will hold a summit meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Yoon's office said in a statement, calling it "an important milestone in the improvement and development of relations between South Korea and Japan."

South Korea is an important neighbour with which Japan should cooperate in addressing various issues in the international community, Japan Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said at a briefing.

"I hope that through this visit to Japan, Japan-Korea relations will further develop based on the friendly and cooperative relations that have existed since the normalization of diplomatic relations."

He said "nothing has been decided" when asked about potential agenda items.

The Japanese government is also considering inviting Yoon to the Group of Seven (G7) summit meeting in Hiroshima this May, Kyodo news agency reported on Thursday night.

Yoon's office said he hoped to expand various security, economy, and cultural fields, and revitalise exchanges between people in the two countries "in order to overcome the unfortunate history of the past and move forward into the future."

South Korea's defence ministry said on Tuesday it would work with Japan to enhance security cooperation, including trilateral relations with the United States.

The two countries also agreed this week to negotiate to end export curbs on key electronics components.

Yoon will likely return from Tokyo with progress on harmonizing export controls and renewed Japanese backing of Seoul's approach on North Korea, said Leif-Eric Easley, a professor of international studies at Ewha University in Seoul.

Yoon said earlier this month that cooperation with the United States and Japan has become more important than ever to overcoming North Korea's growing nuclear threats and other crises.

Kishida will be able to claim South Korean support for Japan's evolving defense posture and trilateral coordination with the United States to maintain a rules-based order in Asia, he added.

"Not all history issues will be resolved, because between democracies reconciliation is a process, not an agreement," Easley said. "But the two leaders are determined to move cooperation forward on trade and security."

Relations plunged to their lowest point in decades after South Korea's Supreme Court in 2018 ordered Japanese firms to pay reparations to former forced labourers. Fifteen South Koreans have won such cases, but none has been compensated.

Japan has said the matter was settled under a 1965 treaty and Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Monday his government's stance had not changed.

Washington had pressed its allies in both countries to reconcile and called the latest announcements "groundbreaking," but several of the victims have vowed to reject the compensation, setting the stage for more political and legal battles.

US President Joe Biden will host Yoon for a state visit on April 26, the White House and Yoon's office said on Tuesday.

It would be the second state visit of Biden's administration, and the first state visit to the United States by a South Korean president since 2011.

south korea / Japan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

After a perilous journey through thick bamboo forest and steep hills, the author finally rests in front of the Tui Kutumu Falls Photo: Farid Farabi

In search of the mysterious Tui Kutumu Falls

7h | Explorer
If you prick them, do Palestinians not bleed?

If you prick them, do Palestinians not bleed?

7h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

The algorithm society and its discontents

6h | Panorama
Emergency workers and rescue teams at the five-storey building in Dhaka&#039;s Gulistan where a blast killed at least 19 and injured scores on Tuesday. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Recurring explosions: When hope and dreams perish

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

3 disasters that Pakistan is struggling with

3 disasters that Pakistan is struggling with

9m | TBS Stories
10 taka to see a million-taka parir palang

10 taka to see a million-taka parir palang

24m | TBS Stories
How trade changes attitudes about baldness

How trade changes attitudes about baldness

24m | TBS Stories
Just 11 minutes effort will save you from the risk of premature death

Just 11 minutes effort will save you from the risk of premature death

14m | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Screengrab
South Asia

Indian forest officer shares video of king cobra 'standing up', internet stunned

2
BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale
Telecom

BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale

3
'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him
Sports

'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him

4
Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop
Offbeat

Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop

5
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Bangladesh

Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

6
File photo
Bangladesh

Metro rail Mirpur-10 station opens for commuters