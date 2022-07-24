Sixteen dead after vessel carrying Haitian migrants capsizes in The Bahamas

World+Biz

Reuters
24 July, 2022, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 24 July, 2022, 10:35 pm

Related News

Sixteen dead after vessel carrying Haitian migrants capsizes in The Bahamas

Reuters
24 July, 2022, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 24 July, 2022, 10:35 pm
Survivors of a migrant boat that capsized perch on the overturned vessel off the coast of New Providence island, Bahamas July 24, 2022. Royal Bahamas Defence Force/Handout via REUTERS
Survivors of a migrant boat that capsized perch on the overturned vessel off the coast of New Providence island, Bahamas July 24, 2022. Royal Bahamas Defence Force/Handout via REUTERS

Sixteen people are dead after a vessel carrying Haitian migrants capsized off the coast of The Bahamas, authorities said on Sunday, amid a continuing wave of sea migration toward the United States.

Four women and 17 men were rescued from the incident, immigration minister Keith Bell told Reuters.

"We mourn lives lost of those seeking a better way of life," Bell said. "Those here with families and friends in Haiti, encourage your loved ones not to risk their lives."

The Bahamas police said the boat capsized some 7 miles (11 kilometers) off the island of New Providence.

The Bahamas is a frequent transit route for Haitian migrants seeking to reach the United States. Dangerous sea voyages in rickety vessels have become increasingly common over the last year as Haitians flee poverty and rising gang violence.

Haitian migrants / died / The Bahamas

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Pull off a bold and elegant look with statement jewellery

12h | Mode
Photo: Collected

A guide to buying preowned cars

1d | Wheels
Causes of inflation

Causes of inflation

2d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

What do the consumers say?

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Govt wants to reduce allocation for less important projects

Govt wants to reduce allocation for less important projects

1h | Videos
Sri Lanka moment inevitable, says Pak PM Imran Khan

Sri Lanka moment inevitable, says Pak PM Imran Khan

2h | Videos
Sultan Ahmed, the blind fighter of justice at Cumilla bar

Sultan Ahmed, the blind fighter of justice at Cumilla bar

6h | Videos
Bangladesh seeks to swap currency with Russia

Bangladesh seeks to swap currency with Russia

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

3
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

4
Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December
Energy

Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December

5
Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case
Bangladesh

Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case

6
Amanat Shah Lungi is the first brand to introduce stitched lungi in Bangladesh. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From Amanat Shah to Miah: Bangladesh’s lungi giant goes online