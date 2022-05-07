Six missiles hit Ukraine's coastal city Odesa

Reuters
07 May, 2022, 09:05 pm
Six missiles hit Ukraine's coastal city Odesa

Reuters
07 May, 2022, 09:05 pm
A view shows a port in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern city of Mariupol, Ukraine April 29, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko/File Photo
A view shows a port in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern city of Mariupol, Ukraine April 29, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko/File Photo

Six missiles hit the southern Ukrainian port city of Odesa on Saturday, the spokeswoman for Ukraine's southern military command told the country's public broadcaster.

Spokeswoman Natalia Humeniuk said four rockets hit a furniture factory in a residential area, while the other two struck an already damaged runway strip. She added that information on casualties was being clarified.

Odesa regional administration spokesman Serhiy Bratchuk earlier said four missiles had hit Odesa region on Saturday, without causing any casualties.

Reuters was not able to immediately confirm details of the report.

Odessa / Ukraine

