Six die in Bolivian Air Force plane crash

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
10 October, 2021, 10:05 am
Last modified: 10 October, 2021, 11:13 am

Related News

Six die in Bolivian Air Force plane crash

BSS/AFP
10 October, 2021, 10:05 am
Last modified: 10 October, 2021, 11:13 am
Six die in Bolivian Air Force plane crash

Six people died on Saturday, including four officials from the Bolivian Ministry of Health, after a Bolivian Air Force plane crashed in the Amazon area of Agua Dulce in the Pando department, local police said.

Colonel Luis Cuevas, deputy commander of the Bolivian Police, told reporters that the aircraft crashed and hit a tree just seven minutes after taking off from the municipality of Riberalta.

"All the passengers and crew perished in the incident," he said, adding that the cause of the crash is under investigation.

According to the police, the aircraft was carrying four officials from the Ministry of Health's National Dengue-Chikungunya Program.

The deputy minister of Promotion, Epidemiological Surveillance, and Traditional Medicine at the Ministry of Health, Maria Renee Castro, wrote on Twitter: "We regret to announce that the plane that was transporting the team of the Ministry of Health from Riberalta to Cobija has suffered an accident. Our colleagues were conducting an evaluation for malaria, fulfilling a very important function for the country."

Top News

Bolivia / Plane Crash

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Investors jittery as input prices soar

Investors jittery as input prices soar

21h | Videos
Bangladesh: A prospective investment hub for UK

Bangladesh: A prospective investment hub for UK

2d | Videos
Mahalaya, the ceremonial invocation of Devi Durga

Mahalaya, the ceremonial invocation of Devi Durga

3d | Videos
Textile entrepreneurs to invest $2.5 billion by 2023

Textile entrepreneurs to invest $2.5 billion by 2023

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 
Bangladesh

Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 

2
E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr
Economy

E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr

3
One of the richest baburchis in the country, Salam Baburchi, still opts to be hands-on and very much involved in the cooking process of his catering service. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Panorama

Meet Haji Salam Miah: The cook who popularised Basmati kacchi in Bangladesh

4
TBS Illustration
Food

Barcode: From ashes to Chattogram’s emerging food Mughal

5
India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets
RMG

India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets

6
Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp are down for many users
Tech

Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp are down for many users