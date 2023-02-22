Six dead, including two children, in Moscow's hotel fire

Reuters
22 February, 2023, 09:05 am
Last modified: 22 February, 2023, 09:10 am

Firefighters put out a fire in the building which houses the MKM hotel in Moscow, Russia February 21, 2023, in this still image taken from video. Russian Emergencies Ministry/Handout via REUTERS
Firefighters put out a fire in the building which houses the MKM hotel in Moscow, Russia February 21, 2023, in this still image taken from video. Russian Emergencies Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

Six people have died, including two children, after a fire broke out in a multi-storey building in Moscow's centre, Russia's Ministry of Emergency Situations said late on Tuesday.

Nine people were injured in the fire and 200 were evacuated from the building, which houses a hotel, the ministry said on the Telegram messaging platform.

The fire was extinguished just before midnight (2100 GMT) and room-by-room inspection was carried out.

Russia's Investigative Committee said on Telegram they had opened a criminal case into the cause of the fire, which broke out on the fifth floor of the building.

The 41-year-old building in Moscow's Tagansky district houses the MKM hotel on the lower floors as well as apartments converted from a previous hostel on the upper floors, Russian agencies reported.

Russia's TASS agency reported, citing an unnamed emergency services official, that arson was the preliminary cause.

